2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class L Extended Wheelbase Revealed At Beijing Motor Show 2018

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2019 C-Class Extended Wheelbase at the Beijing Motor Show 2018. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class L is the third world premiere from the German automaker and joins the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept and the all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class L sedan that also broke cover at Asia's biggest auto show. The C-Class L is the newest model to get enhanced legroom under the three-pointed star, keeping with aspirational China's affinity for rear seat legroom. The 2019 C-Class L is positioned under the E-Class L in China, and will be sold exclusively in the market.

Rear seat legroom holds a lot of importance for luxury car buyers in China and the 2019 C-Class L, is expected to give the model a significant edge over the competition. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class L comes to the People's Republic in the facelifted avatar that was revealed earlier this year. Most styling details remain the same as the European model, but the wheelbase has been extended by 80 mm (or 31. inches) for added legroom at the rear. Given China is a left-hand drive market, the rear-right seat passenger can electrically adjust the front passenger seat by sliding it forward.

(The long wheelbase 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is specific to the Chinese market)

Other features specific to China on the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class include LED headlights, while the Multibeam LED headlights are offered as optional. Inside, the sedan remains true to the global spec model with hte new fully digital driver's display, and a wider infotainment screen. You also get multi-contour seat package with a massaging function, 64 LED ambient colours, and a new multi-function steering wheel. Mercedes has also introduced the Energizing comfort control system that was introduced on the S-Class last year.

The long wheelbase 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class also gets the new 48v electric architecture mild system paired to the petrol engines that boosts performance and efficiency.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class L was originally launched in 2014, when the current generation model arrived in China and is locally produced at the automaker's facility owned by Beijing Benz Automotive joint venture, owned by Daimler and BAIC Motor.

Taking a cue from the Chinese market, India got the new generation E-Class extended wheelbase version last year and the model has been a popular seller in the segment. It will be interesting to see if Mercedes-Benz India would consider the C-Class L for the domestic market too.

