2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Launch Details Out

Mercedes-Benz kick started 2019 with the launch of the V-Class and back then it promised us that this year will be the year of a whole bunch of launches. Come March, we'll see the company launch the AMG C43 Coupe and what a beautiful car it is. It was more than 2 years ago that the company launched the AMG C43 in India and it was in March 2018, that the company revealed the facelift of the car. Finally it's all set to make its mark in the country and it's a welcome addition to the AMG portfolio.

In terms of design, the exterior of C43 4Matic is more expressive than some of its siblings in the C-Class range. New distinguishing features include the AMG radiator grille with twin louvre in matt iridium silver and the front apron. The side air curtains in the front apron, attachment on the cross fins plus the trim element on the front splitter are finished in silver chrome. At the rear, the two round twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome gives a sporty look. The spoiler lip on the boot lid is painted in the vehicle color. The optional AMG styling package has a more expressive front splitter, with the standard-fit spoiler lip, broader side skirt inserts and flics in the rear bumper are finished in high-gloss black.

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe will be the company's second launch in 2019

On the inside, the upholstery is in Artico man-made leather or Dinamica microfibre in black with red top stitching. Matching the seat design, the door centre panels and dashboard are finished in Artico man-made leather with red top stitching. Aluminium sports pedals with black studs, trim elements in black piano lacquer with light longitudinal-grain aluminium, the black roof liner and the red seat belts create further sporty highlights. The fully digital instrument cluster with 12.3-inch screen diagonal comes with three AMG-specific display styles of 'Classic', 'Sport' and 'Supersport'.

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe comes with aluminium sports pedals with black studs

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that now delivers 385 bhp, about 23 bhp more than before. The AMG-tuned motor offers a peak torque of 520 Nm. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The motor is mated to an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission and is assisted by a rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe will be priced at around ₹ 75 to ₹ 80 lakh and it'll go up against the likes of the Audi S5 Coupe as it does not have a direct rival in the country yet.

