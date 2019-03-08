New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Launch Details Out

In terms of design, the exterior of C43 4Matic is more expressive than some of its siblings in the C-Class range.

View Photos
The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe can go from 0-100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds

Mercedes-Benz kick started 2019 with the launch of the V-Class and back then it promised us that this year will be the year of a whole bunch of launches. Come March, we'll see the company launch the AMG C43 Coupe and what a beautiful car it is. It was more than 2 years ago that the company launched the AMG C43 in India and it was in March 2018, that the company revealed the facelift of the car. Finally it's all set to make its mark in the country and it's a welcome addition to the AMG portfolio.

In terms of design, the exterior of C43 4Matic is more expressive than some of its siblings in the C-Class range. New distinguishing features include the AMG radiator grille with twin louvre in matt iridium silver and the front apron. The side air curtains in the front apron, attachment on the cross fins plus the trim element on the front splitter are finished in silver chrome. At the rear, the two round twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome gives a sporty look. The spoiler lip on the boot lid is painted in the vehicle color. The optional AMG styling package has a more expressive front splitter, with the standard-fit spoiler lip, broader side skirt inserts and flics in the rear bumper are finished in high-gloss black.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

47.44 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

5q92efi8

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe will be the company's second launch in 2019

On the inside, the upholstery is in Artico man-made leather or Dinamica microfibre in black with red top stitching. Matching the seat design, the door centre panels and dashboard are finished in Artico man-made leather with red top stitching. Aluminium sports pedals with black studs, trim elements in black piano lacquer with light longitudinal-grain aluminium, the black roof liner and the red seat belts create further sporty highlights. The fully digital instrument cluster with 12.3-inch screen diagonal comes with three AMG-specific display styles of 'Classic', 'Sport' and 'Supersport'.

nbrfsbpg

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe comes with aluminium sports pedals with black studs

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that now delivers 385 bhp, about 23 bhp more than before. The AMG-tuned motor offers a peak torque of 520 Nm. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The motor is mated to an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission and is assisted by a rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

0 Comments

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe will be priced at around ₹ 75 to ₹ 80 lakh and it'll go up against the likes of the Audi S5 Coupe as it does not have a direct rival in the country yet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz
C-Class
BMW 3 Series
BMW
3 Series
Jaguar XE
Jaguar
XE
Audi A4
Audi
A4
Volvo S60
Volvo
S60
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo
S60 Cross Country
Lexus ES
Lexus
ES
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG
C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Mercedes-AMG
C 63 S
TAGS :
Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Mercedes-AMG AMG C43 Coupe 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe 2019 C43 Coupe

Latest News

Ducati CEO Hints At Panigale V4 Streetfighter
Ducati CEO Hints At Panigale V4 Streetfighter
BMW And MINI Lifestyle Collection Now Will Be Available On Amazon
BMW And MINI Lifestyle Collection Now Will Be Available On Amazon
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Launch Details Out
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Launch Details Out
Honda Car India Announces Offers Of Upto Rs. 1 Lakh In March 2019
Honda Car India Announces Offers Of Upto Rs. 1 Lakh In March 2019
Next Generation Tata Tiago and Tigor Will Ditch Diesel
Next Generation Tata Tiago and Tigor Will Ditch Diesel
Hyundai Develops Smartphone Based Digital Key
Hyundai Develops Smartphone Based Digital Key
Hyundai Plans To Buy Stakes In Ola For $250 Million: Report
Hyundai Plans To Buy Stakes In Ola For $250 Million: Report
2019 International Women’s Day: Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Ford Announce Exclusive Offers
2019 International Women’s Day: Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Ford Announce Exclusive Offers
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis vs Skoda Octavia vs Hyundai Elantra: Spec Comparison
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis vs Skoda Octavia vs Hyundai Elantra: Spec Comparison
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Launch Date Revealed
Price Comparison: 2019 Honda Civic Vs Rivals
Price Comparison: 2019 Honda Civic Vs Rivals
Shanghai Construction Group To Build First Phase Of Tesla's Shanghai Plant
Shanghai Construction Group To Build First Phase Of Tesla's Shanghai Plant
Volkswagen India Challenges NGT's Order To Pay Rs. 500 Crore Fine
Volkswagen India Challenges NGT's Order To Pay Rs. 500 Crore Fine
2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days
2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days
2019 BMW GS Experience Announced For India
2019 BMW GS Experience Announced For India

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Alternatives

BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 46.55 - 55.31 Lakh *
Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 46.47 - 54.95 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 48.46 - 54.89 Lakh *
Volvo S60
Volvo S60
₹ 45.04 - 65.49 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 51.76 Lakh *
Lexus ES
Lexus ES
₹ 69.13 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 43
₹ 90.58 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
₹ 1.55 Crore *
View More
Explore C-Class
×
Explore Now
x
Next Generation Tata Tiago and Tigor Will Ditch Diesel
Next Generation Tata Tiago and Tigor Will Ditch Diesel
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis vs Skoda Octavia vs Hyundai Elantra: Spec Comparison
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis vs Skoda Octavia vs Hyundai Elantra: Spec Comparison
2019 International Women’s Day: Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Ford Announce Exclusive Offers
2019 International Women’s Day: Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Ford Announce Exclusive Offers
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Launch Date Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities