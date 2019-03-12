2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.74 Crore

The 2019 edition of the Maserati Quattroporte has landed in India with a host of upgrades for the new year. The 2019 Maserati Quattroporte is available in two versions with the GranLusso priced at ₹ 1.74 crore, while the Gransport version will set you back by ₹ 1.79 crore (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Notable changes on the 2019 Quattroporte include new exterior colours, alloy wheel designs and a redesigned gearshift lever apart, in addition to the new Pieno Fiore leather upholstery. The four-door performance sedan also borrows cues from the Alfieri concept.

The 2019 Maserati Quattroporte sports the Alfieri-shqped grille that is larger and imposing than the older model. The colour options are new and include a choice of 10 shades including two new tri-coat options that comprise the Rosso Potente and the deep dark Blu Nobile. The new Quattroporte also sports a host of alloy wheel design options, which can be had in either 20-inch or 21-inch rim sizes.

Inside, the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte sports a familiar layout but gets the redesigned gearshift lever with a more intuitive shift pattern and shorter travel. The update, Maserati says has helped in improving the shift operation and can seamlessly shift between automatic or manual mode, while engaging the new P or Parking mode is easy as well.

In addition, the cabin also been spruced up with the new MTC+ infotainment system has been enhanced with updated display graphics and improved climate control system ergonomics. Furthermore, the Pieno Fiore leather is available as an option in three colours with specific stitching on the seats and double stitching on the door panels. The automaker is also offering two new high-glossinterior veneers in the Italian offering. Other features include the Harman Kardon Premium Sound system as standard, while customers can upgrade to a Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound system. The standard spec audio system also includes 15 speakers, mid-range drivers and rear-woofers made from aramid fibre, along with a 1,280-watt amplifier.

Power on the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte comes from the 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine on the India-spec model that is tuned for 275 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission. Maserati also offers the Quattroporte diesel with the Active Sound technology for the exhaust system that adds a sportier to the exhaust note.

Maserati says the first edition of the 2019 Quattroporte has found a home in Delhi in the Alpi GranSport trim with Pieno Fiore leather interiors. The car joins a host of other first edition Maseratis in the national capital including 2018 Quattroporte GTS and 2018 Maserati Ghibli. The 2019 Quattroporte though can be ordered at any of the automaker's dealerships across the country.

