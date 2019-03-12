2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.74 Crore

New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 1.74 Crore

Available in two variants, the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte sports new colour options, new materials, leather upholstery and an updated infotainment system, while drawing power from the same 3.0-litre V6 diesel.

View Photos

The 2019 edition of the Maserati Quattroporte has landed in India with a host of upgrades for the new year. The 2019 Maserati Quattroporte is available in two versions with the GranLusso priced at ₹ 1.74 crore, while the Gransport version will set you back by ₹ 1.79 crore (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Notable changes on the 2019 Quattroporte include new exterior colours, alloy wheel designs and a redesigned gearshift lever apart, in addition to the new Pieno Fiore leather upholstery. The four-door performance sedan also borrows cues from the Alfieri concept.

The 2019 Maserati Quattroporte sports the Alfieri-shqped grille that is larger and imposing than the older model. The colour options are new and include a choice of 10 shades including two new tri-coat options that comprise the Rosso Potente and the deep dark Blu Nobile. The new Quattroporte also sports a host of alloy wheel design options, which can be had in either 20-inch or 21-inch rim sizes.

Maserati Quattroporte

1.97 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maserati Quattroporte

Inside, the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte sports a familiar layout but gets the redesigned gearshift lever with a more intuitive shift pattern and shorter travel. The update, Maserati says has helped in improving the shift operation and can seamlessly shift between automatic or manual mode, while engaging the new P or Parking mode is easy as well.

In addition, the cabin also been spruced up with the new MTC+ infotainment system has been enhanced with updated display graphics and improved climate control system ergonomics. Furthermore, the Pieno Fiore leather is available as an option in three colours with specific stitching on the seats and double stitching on the door panels. The automaker is also offering two new high-glossinterior veneers in the Italian offering. Other features include the Harman Kardon Premium Sound system as standard, while customers can upgrade to a Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound system. The standard spec audio system also includes 15 speakers, mid-range drivers and rear-woofers made from aramid fibre, along with a 1,280-watt amplifier.

Power on the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte comes from the 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine on the India-spec model that is tuned for 275 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission. Maserati also offers the Quattroporte diesel with the Active Sound technology for the exhaust system that adds a sportier to the exhaust note.

0 Comments

Maserati says the first edition of the 2019 Quattroporte has found a home in Delhi in the Alpi GranSport trim with Pieno Fiore leather interiors. The car joins a host of other first edition Maseratis in the national capital including 2018 Quattroporte GTS and 2018 Maserati Ghibli. The 2019 Quattroporte though can be ordered at any of the automaker's dealerships across the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maserati Quattroporte with Immediate Rivals

Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati
Quattroporte
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach
S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz
S-Class
BMW 7 Series
BMW
7 Series
Audi A8
Audi
A8
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar
XJ
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen
Passat
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley
Flying Spur
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Ghost
Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley
Mulsanne
TAGS :
2019 Maserati Quattroporte Maserati Quattroporte Maserati Quattroporte India Maserati Cars

Latest News

Emissions Squeeze Sparks Electric Surge For Volkswagen
Emissions Squeeze Sparks Electric Surge For Volkswagen
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Unveil New Joint Board Post-Ghosn
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Unveil New Joint Board Post-Ghosn
2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.74 Crore
2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.74 Crore
Indian Motorcycles Reveals Springfield Dark Horse Jack Daniel's Edition
Indian Motorcycles Reveals Springfield Dark Horse Jack Daniel's Edition
Karma Teases Pininfarina-Designed Electric Concept
Karma Teases Pininfarina-Designed Electric Concept
Volkswagen Vento Facelift Spotted Testing In India
Volkswagen Vento Facelift Spotted Testing In India
F1: Bonus Points Will Be Awarded For Fastest Lap In Upcoming Season
F1: Bonus Points Will Be Awarded For Fastest Lap In Upcoming Season
TVS Apache RR 310 To Be Upgraded Free Of Cost In India
TVS Apache RR 310 To Be Upgraded Free Of Cost In India
Honda To Recall Around 1 Million Vehicles With Dangerous Airbags
Honda To Recall Around 1 Million Vehicles With Dangerous Airbags
MG Motor India To Launch Its First Electric SUV In Phased Manner
MG Motor India To Launch Its First Electric SUV In Phased Manner
Volkswagen Motorsport India Reveals Rear-Engined, Rear Wheel Drive Polo Winter Project Car
Volkswagen Motorsport India Reveals Rear-Engined, Rear Wheel Drive Polo Winter Project Car
Renault In Talks Over New Alliance Body With Nissan And Mitsubishi
Renault In Talks Over New Alliance Body With Nissan And Mitsubishi
Bid Goodbye To Traffic, Intel Top Boss Says Flying Cars Will Become Reality In Five Years
Bid Goodbye To Traffic, Intel Top Boss Says Flying Cars Will Become Reality In Five Years
Tata Motors Bags Orders To Supply For 2500 Commercial Passenger Transport Vehicles From Public Sector Institutions
Tata Motors Bags Orders To Supply For 2500 Commercial Passenger Transport Vehicles From Public Sector Institutions
Triumph Tiger 800 XCA: All You Need To Know
Triumph Tiger 800 XCA: All You Need To Know

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maserati Quattroporte Alternatives

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
₹ 2.27 - 3.19 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.55 - 1.6 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.41 - 2.86 Crore *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.37 - 1.75 Crore *
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.29 - 1.31 Crore *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley Flying Spur
₹ 3.74 - 3.97 Crore *
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
₹ 6.07 - 6.54 Crore *
Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley Mulsanne
₹ 6.35 - 7.71 Crore *
View More
Explore Quattroporte
×
Explore Now
x
TVS Apache RR 310 To Be Upgraded Free Of Cost In India
TVS Apache RR 310 To Be Upgraded Free Of Cost In India
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
MG Motor India To Launch Its First Electric SUV In Phased Manner
MG Motor India To Launch Its First Electric SUV In Phased Manner
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities