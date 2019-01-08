2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Variants Explained

The WagonR has been a key selling product for Maruti Suzuki in India and also has been a part of the top five selling passenger vehicle list for quite a long time. Apart from being popular among private car buyers, the WagonR is also one the most affordable and reliable workhorses for fleet operators (Read Ola and Uber). The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has received two-generation updates so far and the third generation will be launching this month and there are quite a few things which have changed or rather have been upgraded in this new model.

Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT - Interior Images Leaked

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 4.55 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR for the first time will be launching with two engine options- a 1.0-litre, 3-Cylinder unit which was always there and Maruti has also added the Swift sourced 1.2-litre, 4-Cylinder motor in the WagonR range. Moreover, along with the styling updates the new WagonR also become feature rich and safer. For instance, there is a new top-end ZXI variant in the WagonR range which is even better equipped and gets a new touchscreen infotainment system while safety features like Driver side airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors are standard. However, passenger side airbag is still optional in the base variant which in terms of features, is the only thing short in it to comply with the upcoming safety norms.

Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R - Features, Engine Specs, Variants Leaked

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR will broadly have three variants (LXI, VXI and ZXI), two sub automatic variants (VXI AGS and ZXI AGS and will be available in six colour options. Below are the specifications and variant wise details of the 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

Engine Capacity 1.0-Litre (998 cc) 1.2-Litre (1197 cc) No. Of Cylinders 3 4 Power Output 67 bhp @ 5500 rpm 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm Maximum Torque 90 Nm @ 3500 rpm 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm Brakes Front: Disc Rear: Drum Suspension (Front) Mac Pherson Strut With Coil Spring Suspension (Rear) Torsion Beam With Coil Spring

Dimensions Across Variants Length 3655 mm Width 1620 mm Height 1675 mm Wheelbase 2435 mm Turning Circle Radius 4.7 m

LXI

1.0-litre engine

5-speed manual

Manual air-conditioner

Central locking

12V charging Port (Front Only)

Front power windows

Door-open warning

Seat-belt reminder

Speed alert system

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Driver's side airbag (passenger side optional)

13-inch steel wheels with 155/80 R13 tyres

VXI (In addition to all the features In the LXI variant)

1.0-litre engine

1.2-litre engine (optional)

5-speed manual Gearbox

5-speed AMT Gearbox (Optional on both engines)

Front and rear power windows

Keyless entry

Speed-sensitive door locks

Day/night inside rear view mirror

60:40 split folding rear seats

Audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Tilt adjustable steering

Steering-mounted controls (Only on 1.2 Litre Engine)

Power adjustable wing mirrors

Body-coloured wing mirrors and door handles

Blacked-out B-pillar (1.2L only)

Wheel covers for the 14-inch steel wheels shod in 165/70 R14 tyres

ZXI (In addition to all the features In the LXI and VXI variants)

1.2-litre engine (Standard)

5-speed manual Gearbox

5-speed AMT Gearbox (Optional)

Blacked-out B-pillar (Standard)

Touchscreen Audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Steering-mounted controls (Standard)



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.