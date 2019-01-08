New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Variants Explained

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR will broadly have three variants (LXI, VXI and ZXI), two sub automatic variants (VXI AGS and ZXI AGS and will be available in six colour options.

Highlights

  • There will be a new ZXI variant in the WagonR range.
  • The new 2019 WagonR line-up will get two engines.
  • Driver Side airbag, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors are standard.

The WagonR has been a key selling product for Maruti Suzuki in India and also has been a part of the top five selling passenger vehicle list for quite a long time. Apart from being popular among private car buyers, the WagonR is also one the most affordable and reliable workhorses for fleet operators (Read Ola and Uber). The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has received two-generation updates so far and the third generation will be launching this month and there are quite a few things which have changed or rather have been upgraded in this new model.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.55 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR for the first time will be launching with two engine options- a 1.0-litre, 3-Cylinder unit which was always there and Maruti has also added the Swift sourced 1.2-litre, 4-Cylinder motor in the WagonR range. Moreover, along with the styling updates the new WagonR also become feature rich and safer. For instance, there is a new top-end ZXI variant in the WagonR range which is even better equipped and gets a new touchscreen infotainment system while safety features like Driver side airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors are standard. However, passenger side airbag is still optional in the base variant which in terms of features, is the only thing short in it to comply with the upcoming safety norms.

0 Comments

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR will broadly have three variants (LXI, VXI and ZXI), two sub automatic variants (VXI AGS and ZXI AGS and will be available in six colour options. Below are the specifications and variant wise details of the 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

Engine Capacity 1.0-Litre (998 cc) 1.2-Litre (1197 cc)
No. Of Cylinders 3 4
Power Output 67 bhp @ 5500 rpm 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Maximum Torque 90 Nm @ 3500 rpm 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Brakes Front: Disc Rear: Drum
Suspension (Front) Mac Pherson Strut With Coil Spring
Suspension (Rear) Torsion Beam With Coil Spring
Dimensions Across Variants
Length 3655 mm
Width 1620 mm
Height 1675 mm
Wheelbase 2435 mm
Turning Circle Radius 4.7 m
 

LXI

  • 1.0-litre engine
  • 5-speed manual
  • Manual air-conditioner
  • Central locking
  • 12V charging Port (Front Only)
  • Front power windows
  • Door-open warning
  • Seat-belt reminder
  • Speed alert system
  • ABS with EBD
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Driver's side airbag (passenger side optional)
  • 13-inch steel wheels with 155/80 R13 tyres

VXI (In addition to all the features In the LXI variant)

  • 1.0-litre engine 
  • 1.2-litre engine (optional)
  • 5-speed manual Gearbox
  • 5-speed AMT Gearbox (Optional on both engines)
  • Front and rear power windows
  • Keyless entry
  • Speed-sensitive door locks
  • Day/night inside rear view mirror
  • 60:40 split folding rear seats
  • Audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
  • Tilt adjustable steering
  • Steering-mounted controls (Only on 1.2 Litre Engine)
  • Power adjustable wing mirrors
  • Body-coloured wing mirrors and door handles
  • Blacked-out B-pillar (1.2L only)
  • Wheel covers for the 14-inch steel wheels shod in 165/70 R14 tyres

ZXI (In addition to all the features In the LXI and VXI variants)

  • 1.2-litre engine (Standard)
  • 5-speed manual Gearbox
  • 5-speed AMT Gearbox (Optional)
  • Blacked-out B-pillar (Standard)
  • Touchscreen Audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
  • Steering-mounted controls (Standard)
     

Explore Wagon R
