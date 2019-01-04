New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: What We Know So Far

The upcoming 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is set to be launched on January 23, and here we list out all the things that we know about the third-generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets an all-new design language and bolder styling elements

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is finally set to receive a generation update this month and we can't wait to see the new 2019 model. Slated to be launched on January 23, we have already shared a couple of spy photos, where the car is seen in its undisguised form. And as we get closer to the launch date, many new details about the engine and other technical specs have unfolded. While will have to wait for the car to be officially launched to confirm some of these details, here we list out all the things that we know about the third-generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.

  1. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is receiving a generation upgrade after almost 9 years. The second-gen Wagon R was launched in 2010, and while the car did receive a facelift in 2013, in the last six years the car has received no major update. In fact, Maruti Suzuki continues to sell an average of over 12,000 units a month of the second-gen Wagon R.
  2. The new-gen Wagon R is expected to be based on a new platform that will match the upcoming safety and emission standards. The car is likely to get improved safety features and better fuel economy as well.
    New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will come with an all-new design language with new styling elements

  3. Visually, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has come a long way from the outgoing model. The car gets all-new exterior design and styling, while still carrying its boxy proportions. The new Wagon R also features modern styling elements like floating roof design, vertically-stacked taillamps with an LED band, and a new face.
  4. Similarly, the cabin will also go through a complete change, featuring a new dashboard and the car finally gets a touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, dual tone Beige/Black interior, and a new instrument console with a larger MID unit. Maruti could also offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
  5. Keeping up with the future safety norms, we expect the new Wagon R to come with dual front airbags and ABS as standard across all trims. On the other hand, the top-spec model could also offer a rear parking camera with sensors.
    New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R could come with the 1.2-litre K Series petrol engine

  6. The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is rumoured to come with a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine, capable of churning out 83 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque and it's a peppy motor in terms of performance. The existing 1.0-litre motor is tuned for 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque.
  7. We reckon, the 1.2 engine will be optional, while the smaller K-Series unit will be the offered on the lower-level trims. However, transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT unit as optional.
Image Source: TeamBHP / GaadiWaadi

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: What We Know So Far
