New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Datsun GO vs Renault Kwid - Price Comparison

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is finally here but is it competitively priced compared to its rivals? Find out here.

View Photos
We are only comparing the 2019 WagonR with only the petrol variant of other models.

The third generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R finally made its debut this week and certainly looks like a blockbuster offering with its slew of changes over the predecessor. Priced at ₹ 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Wagon R is pricier than the older version but also justifies its additional price tag with a new platform, larger proportions, roomier cabin and a host of new features. The tallboy stance has been retained and so is the design language. But in a segment that has some hotly contested offerings, how does the new Wagon R compete against its rivals? We compare the all-new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R against the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Datsun GO and the Renault Kwid to see how competitively is the blue-eyed car is priced.

Also Read: New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched In India: Prices Start From ₹ 4.19 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.64 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Considering the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available only with petrol engines, we'll be taking the petrol version prices into consideration. Prices for the Wagon R start at ₹ 4.19 lakh for the base version, but the Hyundai Santro is more competitively priced starting at ₹ 3.90 lakh. The Tata Tiago and the Renault Kwid base variants are priced at ₹ 4.04 lakh respectively. The Datsun GO though becomes the most affordable offering here with prices starting at ₹ 3.29 lakh. It's interesting to note that a lot of equipment is also offered as standard on the GO including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Engines Not Yet BS6

For the mid variants, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is priced at ₹ 4.69 lakh that goes up to ₹ 5.36 lakh depending on the engine variant you choose. The new Wagon R is available in two engines this time with the 1.0-litre three-pot motor, and the new 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. In comparison, the Tiago mid-variants are priced between ₹ 4.35-5.11 lakh which makes it slightly more competitively priced over the Hyundai Santro that is priced between ₹ 4.25-5.47 lakh. The Datsun GO gets the more competitive pricing between ₹ 4.14-4.64 lakh. The Renault Kwid 1.0 is offered in a single trim and you get the Climber version in the top-spec trim.

For those looking at the top-of-the-line variants, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is priced at ₹ 5.69 lakh, which makes it considerably more expensive than the competition. The Hyundai Santro remains more competitively priced at ₹ 5.46 lakh, while the Renault Kwid Climber edition is priced at ₹ 4.33 lakh. The top-spec Datsun GO is the cheapest at ₹ 4.89 lakh, while the Tata Tiago is priced at ₹ 5.57 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). 

0 Comments

While the Datsun GO certainly has the advantage in terms of pricing, both the Hyundai Santro and the Tata Tiago are competitively priced albeit on the expensive side. The new Wagon R turns out to be slightly expensive but offers additional features including the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, LED daytime running lights and more. The Wagon R though does miss out on alloy wheels even on the top-level trim.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata
Tiago NRG
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 2019 WagonR Price Comparison Maruti Suzuki WagonR Price Hyundai Santro price Renault Kwid Prices Datsun Go price Tata Tiago Price

Latest News

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Datsun GO vs Renault Kwid - Price Comparison
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Datsun GO vs Renault Kwid - Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki India Profits Go Down By Over 17% In Q3 FY 2019
Maruti Suzuki India Profits Go Down By Over 17% In Q3 FY 2019
Tata Nano Could Be Discontinued From April 2020
Tata Nano Could Be Discontinued From April 2020
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift To Come With Smartplay Studio
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift To Come With Smartplay Studio
No-Deal Brexit Would Cost Ford Up To $1 Billion
No-Deal Brexit Would Cost Ford Up To $1 Billion
General Motors To Invest $22M More In Tennessee Facility
General Motors To Invest $22M More In Tennessee Facility
Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Key Features Explained In Detail
Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Key Features Explained In Detail
Mercedes-Benz To Launch 10 Products In 2019
Mercedes-Benz To Launch 10 Products In 2019
Renault Names Thierry Bollore Chief Executive, Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Renault Names Thierry Bollore Chief Executive, Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Ducati Panigale Captures 26 Per Cent Superbike Sales In 2018
Ducati Panigale Captures 26 Per Cent Superbike Sales In 2018
2019 Triumph Rocket III TFC Unveiled
2019 Triumph Rocket III TFC Unveiled
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Engines Not Yet BS6
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Engines Not Yet BS6
Students Design Driverless Bus That Runs on Solar Power, Costs Rs. 15 Lakh
Students Design Driverless Bus That Runs on Solar Power, Costs Rs. 15 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 68.40 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 68.40 Lakh
Hyundai Kona Electric Will Be Locally Manufactured In India
Hyundai Kona Electric Will Be Locally Manufactured In India

Popular Cars

6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Alternatives

Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 5.25 - 6.26 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.7 - 7.34 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.59 - 5.32 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.8 - 4.62 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
View More
Explore Wagon R
×
Explore Now
x
Tata Nano Could Be Discontinued From April 2020
Tata Nano Could Be Discontinued From April 2020
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs. 4.19 Lakh
New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs. 4.19 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities