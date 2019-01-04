2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R - Features, Engine Specs, Variants Leaked

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is all set to go on sale in India this month, on January 23, and just weeks before the big launch, the brochure of the car has leaked online. The newly leaked document reveals the engine specifications and other technical details that were so far unknown. The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be primarily offered in three variants, two petrol engines, as we had guessed, equipped with the option of both manual and an AMT a.k.a. AGS (Auto Gear Shift) unit.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will offer two engine options - the existing 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder engine, for the LXI and VXI variants, and a more powerful 1.2-litre K12B four-cylinder petrol engine, for the VXI and ZXI trims. While the smaller 998 cc motor is good for 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm, the 1,197 cc engine churns out 82 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional 5-speed AGS unit for the VXI and ZXI variant.

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is longer, wider, and comes with a longer wheelbase

The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R also comes with some considerable changes in terms of dimensions. The car is longer by 60 mm at 3655 mm and wider by 145 mm at 1620 mm, but it's also shorter now by 25 mm at 1675 mm. However, the car does come with 35 mm longer wheelbase now at 2435 mm, which means it will come with a roomier cabin.

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will come in 6 colour options with two all-new options

Visually, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets an all-new look with improved styling and design. The car gets all-new exterior design and styling, while still carrying its boxy proportions. The new Wagon R also features modern styling elements like floating roof design, vertically-stacked taillamps with an LED band, and a new face. The brochure confirms that Maruti will be offering six colour options - Supreme White, Silky Silver, Magma Grey, Metallic Brown and two new colours Autumn Orange and Poolside Blue.

Based on the spy shots that were leaked recently, the cabin will also go through a complete change, featuring a new dashboard and the car finally gets a touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, dual tone Beige/Black interior, and a new instrument console with a larger MID unit. Maruti could also offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

