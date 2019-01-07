New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT - Interior Images Leaked

The AMT model spotted in these photos appears to be the top-end ZXI AGS variant of the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. The car is slated to be launched on January 23.

View Photos
Only the VXI and ZXI variants of the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will get AMT option

A new set of spy images of the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R have surfaced online, and this time around, we get to see the cabin of the AMT model. The car appears to have been spotted at a dealership stockyard, partially covered in camouflages. The fact that the car comes with a bunch of premium bits like - the touchscreen infotainment system, chrome grille garnish, fog lamps, and body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, indicate that this is the top-end ZXI AGS model. This means the car is powered by the new 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine.

Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R - Features, Engine Specs, Variants Leaked

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2019

9rlgmm6g

The top-end model of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT gets foglamps, and body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators

Maruti Suzuki will be offering the more powerful 1.2-litre K12B four-cylinder petrol engine with the VXI and ZXI variants, in both manual and AMT (automated manual transmission) options. The 1,197 cc engine churns out 82 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm, and in addition to the AGS unit, the car also comes with the option of a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: What We Know So Far

101k3utc

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI AGS model will be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine

The cabin itself remains identical to the manual version, which was spotted earlier. The car gets the same dual tone white and black treatment, with the only difference being the AGS lever, which also gets a manual more like most AMT models from the company. Other bits include the new steering wheel with mounted buttons for audio and telephony controls. The infotainment system is likely to come equipped with the company's SmartPlay unit, equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Visually, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets an all-new look with improved styling and design. The car gets all-new exterior design and styling, while still carrying its boxy proportions. The new Wagon R also features modern styling elements like floating roof design, vertically-stacked taillamps with an LED band, and a new face. Maruti will be offering six colour options - Supreme White, Silky Silver, Magma Grey, Metallic Brown and two new colours Autumn Orange and Poolside Blue.

Upon launch, the car will compete with the likes of Hyundai Santro, and we expect the official bookings to open on the day of the launch, on January 23.

0 Comments

Image Source: Auto Vikings/Youtube

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata
Tiago NRG
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR New Wagon R Wagon R AMT

Latest News

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT - Interior Images Leaked
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT - Interior Images Leaked
Hyundai Styx Subcompact SUV World Debut In April at New York Show
Hyundai Styx Subcompact SUV World Debut In April at New York Show
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
German Giants Cruise Into Robotaxi Era
German Giants Cruise Into Robotaxi Era
Zero Teases New Electric Motorcycle
Zero Teases New Electric Motorcycle
Mercedes Aims To Be Among Top Two Players To Scale Autonomous Tech
Mercedes Aims To Be Among Top Two Players To Scale Autonomous Tech
Carlos Ghosn to 'Vigorously' Defend Himself In Japanese Court: Son
Carlos Ghosn to 'Vigorously' Defend Himself In Japanese Court: Son
2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Teased
2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Teased
All-New Nissan Kicks Launch Date Revealed
All-New Nissan Kicks Launch Date Revealed
Tesla Set To Become America's Largest Premium Automotive Company
Tesla Set To Become America's Largest Premium Automotive Company
Dakar Rally 2019 To Be Flagged Off Tomorrow
Dakar Rally 2019 To Be Flagged Off Tomorrow
Aadhaar To Be Linked With Driving Licence Soon: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Aadhaar To Be Linked With Driving Licence Soon: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction Set To Begin In March 2019
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction Set To Begin In March 2019
Fuel Prices Rise In Karnataka As State Government Hikes Taxes By 2 Per Cent
Fuel Prices Rise In Karnataka As State Government Hikes Taxes By 2 Per Cent
China To Crack Down On Diesel Trucks, Raise Fuel Standards
China To Crack Down On Diesel Trucks, Raise Fuel Standards

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Alternatives

Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 5.25 - 6.26 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.7 - 7.34 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.59 - 5.32 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.8 - 4.62 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
View More
Explore Wagon R
×
Explore Now
x
Hyundai Styx Subcompact SUV World Debut In April at New York Show
Hyundai Styx Subcompact SUV World Debut In April at New York Show
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction Set To Begin In March 2019
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction Set To Begin In March 2019
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities