2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched With Roof Rails And More Safety Features

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ignis offers roof rails only with the Zeta and Alpha variants, while reverse parking sensors, co-driver seat belt reminder and high-speed alert system as standard features across all the variants.

2019 Maruti Ignis gets reverse parking sensors, co-driver seat belt reminder, high-speed alert system

  • The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets roof rails for the first time
  • Visually, the updated Maruti Ignis remains unchanged
  • Mechanically, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis remains unchanged

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been updated for the 2019 model year and the car now comes with roof rails and improved safety features. The car has been launched just days after we shared the spy photos Priced in the range of ₹ 4.79 lakh to ₹ 7.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the roof rails have been added to the higher-spec Zeta and Alpha variants of the car and it now comes with reverse parking sensors, co-driver seat belt reminder and high-speed alert system as standard features across all the variants. The new safety bits are offered in addition to dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX child seat mounts, which are already offered as a standard fitment.

Introducing the car, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "Ignis has established itself as a complete package for those who seek the unconventional. Taking passenger safety to next level, we have loaded IGNIS with more safety features. These will be offered as standard across all variants. To enhance the design of IGNIS and give it a strong road presence, new roof rails are offered in Zeta and Alpha variants. We are confident that the updated version of IGNIS will be even more attractive for the premium urban car user."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited Edition To Be Launched Soon

ignis review

The cabin of the updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis will remain unchanged

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis will continue to be offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, and the latter three also get the option of automated manual transmission a.k.a. Maruti's AGS (auto gear shift) unit. Visually, save for the addition of the roof rails, the rest of the car remains unchanged with no cosmetic additions whatsoever. In fact, the Ignis will continue to be offered in the existing list of single and dual tone colour options. The colour options include - Nexa Blue, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Pearl Arctic White, Tinsel Blue, and Uptown Red, along with dual tone options like - Tinsel Blue with Pearl Arctic White, Tinsel Blue with Midnight Black, and Uptown Red with Midnight Black. Similarly, the cabin too remains unchanged, however, we were expecting the updated model to get the company's new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, but it continues to get the existing system.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Diesel Discontinued

Under the hood, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis continues to be offered with the tried and tested 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine, which powers the likes of Wagon R, Swift, and Baleno. The 1197 cc four-cylinder engine is tuned to churn out 83 bhp at 6000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 113 Nm at 4200 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 5-speed AMT unit.

