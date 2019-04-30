2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched With The New 1.5-Litre Diesel, Prices Start At Rs. 9.86 Lakh

Just days after announcing phasing out of diesel engines within a year, Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2019 Ertiga with its in-house developed 1.5-litre, DDiS 225 diesel engine. Maruti is offering the Ertiga 1.5 in three variants- VDI, ZDI and ZDI+ with prices starting at ₹ 9.86 lakh for the base trim and going up to ₹ 11.20 lakh for the top-end variant. The DDiS 225 which will eventually replace the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS 200 made its debut in the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. At present, the 1.3-litre DDiS 200 engine will be offered alongside the new engine.

It's a 1498 cc, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine which churns out 94 bhp at 4000 rpm and 225 Nm of peak torque between 1500 to 2500 rpm. In fact, the DDiS 225 nomenclature alludes to the maximum torque the new engine puts out. Maruti has used Dual-Mass flywheel as a linkage between the engine and the transmission which helps to channelize the torque evenly, in-turn adding to the refinement. This engine in the Ertiga is mated only to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard and an automatic transmission is not on option as of now.

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was launched last year in November and has been India's best-selling MPV since then. It commands a market share of 39 per cent in the segment and Maruti Suzuki has sold over 40,000 units since its launch which is a year-on-year growth of a whopping 150 per cent in the November-April period.

Maruti Suzuki in its last quarter financial result announcement had said that it will phase-out all its diesel models by April 2020 when the BS6 norms will kick-in, pertaining to the high transition cost. However, the company's Chairman R C Bhargava did mention that the 1.5-litre engine may have future in bigger models if the market demand is there. After the Ertiga, we also expect the DDiS 225 engine to make its way in the S-Cross which is Maruti's only model above four metres, yet to get the new 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine.

