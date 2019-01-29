2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Facelift Is Priced At Rs. 8.76 Lakh In India

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift went on sale in India this week, but the carmaker did not reveal details about its performance-oriented version, the Beleno ₹ However, now we have got confirmation that the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Facelift has been priced in India at ₹ 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Like the standard version, the Baleno RS has also received several visual updates, while the engine and transmission option remains unchanged. The car continues to share its features with the top-spec Alpha variant, featuring all the bells and whistles.

Visually, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS gets a larger grille, but comes with a different honeycomb pattern, unlike the 3D effect on the regular Baleno facelift. The chrome slat and the headlamp design remain identical, however, the bumper is all new, featuring bolder lines, a larger central airdam, and new foglamps. The updated Baleno RS also retains its silver bumper lip and side skirts from the pre-facelift model, while among the new bits, the car now gets the new precision cut alloy wheels introduced with the facelifted Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 6.07 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Facelift also get the new Smartplay Studio infotainment system

The cabin of the updates Baleno RS hasn't been revealed it, however, similar to the pre-facelift models, the interior will be similar to the regular Baleno's design but expect an all-black treatment. On the features front, the new Baleno RS will come with remote keyless entry with start-stop ignition button, electrically operable ORVMs, auto climate control, follow me home/lead me to vehicle headlamps, and more. The Baleno RS also gets the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system that was introduced with the new-gen Wagon R. The system can connect with three smartphones simultaneously and is equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation among others.

Powering the 2019 Baleno RS facelift is the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes close to 100 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. The motor continues to come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with no automatic transmission on offer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.