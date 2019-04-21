New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships

The updated Maruti Suzuki Alto gets visual upgrades to the exterior and interior, and a host of new safety features as well to comply with the regulations.

Maruti Suzuki has started shipping the 2019 Alto 800 facelift to dealerships across the country. Images of the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 facelift have started surfacing online and the model gets a host of cosmetic upgrades along with additional safety equipment to meet the new safety norms. Carandbike exclusively told you recently that the Alto K10 had received similar safety upgrades, and the changes on the new Alto 800 are identical. The updated Maruti Suzuki Alto is available for bookings at dealerships, while an official announcement from the manufacturer can be expected in the coming days.

Also Read: Updated Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Is Now Crash Ready

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

2.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The updated Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 sports a host of new safety equipment on offer including a driver side airbag as standard, along with dual front airbags on higher variants. The car also gets ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, and a seatbelt reminder for the front seats. The new features have been added in compliance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 145 safety regulations. It needs to be seen though if the car has received structural changes as well to meet the new norms, much like the K10.

715jhtdo

The updated Maruti Suzuki Alto borrows its dashboard and steering wheel from the Alto K10

Visually, a lot has changed on the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. The front styling now includes a new grille and bumper with a large air intake that gets a new mesh. The bug-like headlamps have been retained and the chunky black cladding dominates the centre. Maruti has also done away with the Alto 800 badging, and the updated model only gets the 'Alto' badge at the rear.

Inside, changes on the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto include a new dual-tone dashboard and steering wheel borrowed from the K10. The base variant also gets an audio system that offers USB and AUX connectivity. The materials remain the same, while the instrument console has been carried over from the pre-facelift model.

Also Read: Updated Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launched With More Features

Power on the Alto facelift continues to come from the 796 cc three-cylinder petrol engine tuned for 47 bhp and  69 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Prices for the updated Alto haven't been announced yet but expect the model to receive a hike of about ₹ 10,000 over the current range. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Alto currently start at ₹ 2.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), with the model competing against the Remault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO.

0 Comments

