2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.94 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 2.94 Lakh

The new Alto 800 is powered by the same 796cc, three-cylinder engine which is now BS6 compliant. It also meets the upcoming safety regulations.

View Photos
The new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 complies with the upcoming BS6 and safety norms.

Highlights

  • The new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 complies with the BS6 and safety norms.
  • It gets new dual-tone interiors and two-din audio system with bluetooth.
  • It is powered by the same 796 cc three-cylinder petrol engine.

India's bestselling model has got a mid-life update and is ready to meet the upcoming safety and emission norms. Maruti Suzuki has launched the Alto 800 facelift at a starting price of ₹ 2.94 lakh for the base Standard variant which goes all the way up to ₹ 3.72 Lakh for the top-spec VXI variant. The new Alto 800 is powered by the same 796cc, three-cylinder engine which is now BS6 compliant. It develops 47 bhp at 6000 rpm and 69 Nm at 3500 rpm.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Prices
New Alto 800 Std 2,93,689
New Alto 800 LXI 3,50,375
New Alto 800 VXI 3,71,709


s134i12Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

3.27 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Major changes in the new Alto 800 are limited to its face.

Design changes on the new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 facelift are limited to its face. Up front, it gets a new grille, stretched headlamps and a newly designed bumper along with tweaked fenders. On the inside, the new Alto 800 gets dual-tone interiors and the dashboard has been tweaked to incorporate new Air Con vents and the two-din audio system which comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

ea6v5b9gIt gets updated dual-tone interiors and two-din infotainment system.

In a bid to meet the upcoming safety norms, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 gets Driver side airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), reverse parking sensors and speed alert as standard. Maruti also says that the new Alto 800 complies with the upcoming crash and pedestrian safety norms.

0 Comments

The new BS6 compliant engine emits 25 per cent less Nitrogen Oxide (NoX) which Maruti Suzuki has achieved by upgrading the engine hardware and software. It also meets the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) requirements with over 95 per cent recoverable and 85 per cent recyclable elements.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata
Tiago NRG
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Engine Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Car maruti car Maruti Suzuki cars Maruti suzuki Alto 800 BS6

Latest News

2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.94 Lakh
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.94 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG Cars Will Be Electrified From 2021
Mercedes-AMG Cars Will Be Electrified From 2021
Honda Amaze Gets New Top-End VX CVT Variant; Prices Start At Rs. 8.56 Lakh
Honda Amaze Gets New Top-End VX CVT Variant; Prices Start At Rs. 8.56 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 Range Prices Hiked By Rs. 10,000
Benelli TRK 502 Range Prices Hiked By Rs. 10,000
Electric Vehicle Study Sees Opportunity For Utilities
Electric Vehicle Study Sees Opportunity For Utilities
Honda CBR650R: All You Need To Know
Honda CBR650R: All You Need To Know
Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To Rs., 39,000
Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To Rs., 39,000
Huawei Launches 'World's First' 5G Communications Hardware For Automotive Industry
Huawei Launches 'World's First' 5G Communications Hardware For Automotive Industry
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Spotted At Dealership Yard
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Spotted At Dealership Yard
Toyota Establishes Research Institute In China To Study Hydrogen, Green Technologies
Toyota Establishes Research Institute In China To Study Hydrogen, Green Technologies
Self-Driving Tesla Robotaxi Coming In 2020: Elon Musk
Self-Driving Tesla Robotaxi Coming In 2020: Elon Musk
Nissan To Reject New Integration Proposal From Renault: Nikkei
Nissan To Reject New Integration Proposal From Renault: Nikkei
Model S Fire Video Adds To Tesla Woes Pre-Results
Model S Fire Video Adds To Tesla Woes Pre-Results
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Alternatives

Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.98 - 4.75 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.7 - 5.45 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.7 - 7.45 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 5.25 - 6.26 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 6.24 - 7.38 Lakh *
View More
Explore Alto 800
×
Explore Now
x
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Spotted At Dealership Yard
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Spotted At Dealership Yard
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
Model S Fire Video Adds To Tesla Woes Pre-Results
Model S Fire Video Adds To Tesla Woes Pre-Results
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities