2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.94 Lakh

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 complies with the upcoming BS6 and safety norms.

India's bestselling model has got a mid-life update and is ready to meet the upcoming safety and emission norms. Maruti Suzuki has launched the Alto 800 facelift at a starting price of ₹ 2.94 lakh for the base Standard variant which goes all the way up to ₹ 3.72 Lakh for the top-spec VXI variant. The new Alto 800 is powered by the same 796cc, three-cylinder engine which is now BS6 compliant. It develops 47 bhp at 6000 rpm and 69 Nm at 3500 rpm.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Prices New Alto 800 Std 2,93,689 New Alto 800 LXI 3,50,375 New Alto 800 VXI 3,71,709



Major changes in the new Alto 800 are limited to its face.

Design changes on the new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 facelift are limited to its face. Up front, it gets a new grille, stretched headlamps and a newly designed bumper along with tweaked fenders. On the inside, the new Alto 800 gets dual-tone interiors and the dashboard has been tweaked to incorporate new Air Con vents and the two-din audio system which comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

In a bid to meet the upcoming safety norms, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 gets Driver side airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), reverse parking sensors and speed alert as standard. Maruti also says that the new Alto 800 complies with the upcoming crash and pedestrian safety norms.

The new BS6 compliant engine emits 25 per cent less Nitrogen Oxide (NoX) which Maruti Suzuki has achieved by upgrading the engine hardware and software. It also meets the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) requirements with over 95 per cent recoverable and 85 per cent recyclable elements.

