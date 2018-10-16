New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

The upcoming Mahindra TUV300 will come with a host of cosmetic changes, new features and possibly even some modifications to the SUV's body structure to make it safer. The facelifted TUV300 will launch sometime next year.

View Photos

Not so long ago Mahindra has revealed that it has already started working on the TUV300 facelift. The carmaker had said that the updated version of the subcompact SUV will be launched in 2019, and recently, a prototype of the Mahindra TUV300 facelift was spotted testing in Chennai. The facelifted TUV300 was seen with some heavy camouflage, however, the SUV is expected to come with some considerable cosmetic updates, new features, and possibly even some mechanical updates, like a BS-IV compliant engine.

Mahindra TUV300

9.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300
hd88ets

The boot-mounted spare wheel gets a new x-shaped cover.

Despite the heavy disguise, we can see that the 2019 Mahindra TUV300 facelift will come with a bunch of exterior changes, starting with a new cover for the tailgate-mounted spare wheel, which now has this X-shaped design. The TUV300 facelift will also come with new alloy wheels, and finally, the SUV is also expected to get LED daytime running lamps this time around. The new spy images also give us a glimpse of the cabin, but the only visible change we were able to spot was what appears to be a new touchscreen infotainment system.

76ijo3q

The 2019 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift will get a new touchscreen unit.

Back at the time of revealing the company's plan to introduce the TUV300 facelift, Veejay Ram Nakra Chief of Sales and Marketing (Automotive Division) Mahindra and Mahindra, had mentioned that that the carmaker is making some substantial investments not only on the styling part but also in terms of technology and engineering to make TUV300 a better product. This possibly means that Mahindra will be making modifications to the SUV's body structure, adhering to the new safety norms, which are set to become mandatory from October 2019.

Also Watch: Mahindra TUV 300 Plus Review

Under the hood, we expect the 2019 Mahindra TUV300 facelift to come with the existing 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine. The 1,995 cc, three-cylinder oil burner is tuned to churn out about 100 bhp and develop 240 Nm of peak torque, while being mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Mahindra had mentioned that it's also investing in making its products compliant to BS-IV emission norms, so there is a possibility that the upcoming TUV300 facelift, could also be BS-VI ready.

0 Comments

Image Source: Purush D Man/YouTube

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra TUV300 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra
TUV300
Ford EcoSport
Ford
EcoSport
Honda WR-V
Honda
WR-V
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki
Vitara Brezza
Tata Nexon
Tata
Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki
Gypsy
TAGS :
Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra TUV 3OO Mahindra TUV300 facelift auto-model-tuv300

Latest News

2019 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
2019 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Isuzu MU-X Facelift: Price Expectation
Isuzu MU-X Facelift: Price Expectation
2019 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.29 Lakh
2019 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.29 Lakh
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
Suzuki Plans To Invest In A New Manufacturing Plant By 2021
Suzuki Plans To Invest In A New Manufacturing Plant By 2021
Ducati Test Rider Alessandro Valia Sets New BIC Track Record
Ducati Test Rider Alessandro Valia Sets New BIC Track Record
Chelsea FC's Didier Drogba To Be The Face Of Yokohama's Drive For More Campaign
Chelsea FC's Didier Drogba To Be The Face Of Yokohama's Drive For More Campaign
KYMCO, Twenty Two Motors Join Hands To Make Electric Scooters In India
KYMCO, Twenty Two Motors Join Hands To Make Electric Scooters In India
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
Production Ready Tata Harrier Leaked Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
Production Ready Tata Harrier Leaked Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
Tata Harrier Bookings Open
Tata Harrier Bookings Open
MG Motors To Begin Operations With 45 Dealerships In India
MG Motors To Begin Operations With 45 Dealerships In India
2018 Hyundai Santro: Green Asta Variant Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro: Green Asta Variant Interior Pictures Leaked
2019 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.68 Lakh
2019 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.68 Lakh
MG Motor's SUV To Come With 75 Per Cent Localisation At The Time Of The Launch
MG Motor's SUV To Come With 75 Per Cent Localisation At The Time Of The Launch

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra TUV300 Alternatives

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.79 - 13.91 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.75 - 11.23 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.99 - 12.48 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
₹ 6.2 - 7.19 Lakh *
View More
Explore TUV300
×
Explore Now
x
2018 Hyundai Santro: Green Asta Variant Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro: Green Asta Variant Interior Pictures Leaked
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities