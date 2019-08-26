The Mahindra Mojo is now on sale in India with plenty of upgrades, after being pulled off shelves briefly earlier this year. While we told you about bookings being open from July this year, deliveries for the motorcycle have now commenced at dealerships across the country. The 2019 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is priced at ₹ 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which makes it about ₹ 8,000 more expensive than the older version, but there are a host of changes to justify the new pricing. There is now only a single variant of the Mojo on sale with features from XT300 and UT300 variants now mixed into one version. The Mojo is now available in two colour options - black and blue.

The 2019 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS retains the same design language complete with the owl-shaped twin headlamps. This, we do think is an opportunity missed in bringing considerable styling changes to the four-year-old design. That said, the front cowl misses out on the LED daytime running lights, while the signature double-tubes running below the fuel tank are now painted black instead of gold. Mahindra has also replaced the beefy USD front forks on the Mojo 300 ABS with the lighter telescopic units with a fork brace that promises a lighter front and improved agility on the motorcycle. The rake angle has also been revised for easy maneuvering. The step-up style seat and the tail section design remain the same, complete with the LED taillights. Another big change is the omission of the dual silencer set-up for the single exhaust. Lastly, the semi-digital instrument console now gets the addition of the ABS indicator as part of the upgrade.

The 2019 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is only available with fuel-injection & comes with telescopic forks

In terms of power, the Mahindra Mojo ABS uses the same 294.72 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with fuel-injection that churns out 26.8 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The carburetted version has been discontinued, and the motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The rear suspension set-up includes a monoshock unit complementing the telescopic forks upfront, while braking performance comes from the new ByBre units with a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There are other notable changes including a larger rear sprocket that intended improve acceleration, while the new factory-fitted Pirelli Angel CT tyres promise excellent grip.

The updated Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS competes with a handful of offerings in this space including the Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM 250 Duke, Royal Enfield Classic 350, and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

