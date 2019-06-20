The 2019 Mahindra Bolero Camper range has been launched in India with a host of upgrades for the new year. Prices for the new Bolero Camper range start at ₹ 7.26 lakh, going up to ₹ 7.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Mumbai) with the double cabin pick-up offered in a total of five variants - Gold VX, 4WD, Non-AC variant, Cash Van and new top-of-the-line Gold ZX. The new Gold ZX trim features an increased payload capacity of 1000 kg on the offering, along with more comfort features. Mahindra says the new Gold ZX variant has been added keeping in mind the dual purpose of passenger and cargo movement needed by customers.

The 2019 Bolero Camper is offered in 5 variants with the Gold ZX being the new range-topping trim

Speaking on the launch of the new Bolero Camper range, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "Mahindra has been the leader in the Pickup segment for over a decade. We always strive to understand and address the evolving needs of our customers, thereby developing innovative and relevant products. True to its belief 'Khaas logon ki khaas gaadi', the Camper Refresh Gold ZX enhances the customer's value within the business environment. Our Bolero brand continues to retain the basic tough and rugged DNA associated with Mahindra vehicles".

Exterior changes on the new Bolero Camper include revised grillle, headlamp and new body graphics

The 2019 Mahindra Bolero Camper pick-up gets a visual refresh at the front with a revised grille, new reflector headlamps and body graphics that freshen up the appearance without straying too much from the current design. Inside, the changes are more extensive including new dual-tone colours, faux leather seats with headrest, recliner and slider for improved ergonomics. The model now also gets an HVAC system, power windows, central locking, power steering and retractable seatbelts for enhanced safety and convenience.

The Mahindra Bolero Camper is offered with a 3 years/1 lakh kilometre warranty with 1 year free RSA



Power on the Mahindra Bolero Camper comes from the 2523 cc m2DiCR engine that has been tuned for 62 bhp and 195 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It is to be noted that the Bolero Camper is still BS4 compliant and is yet to receive a BS6 compliant powertrain. Mahindra promises lower cost of operations with the new Bolero Camper range with a fuel efficiency of 15.1 kmpl and a warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km. The automaker is also offering 24x7 roadside assistance for one year that is backed by the company's 3000+ touchpoints across the country. The Bolero Camper range competes against the Tata Xenon in the segment.

