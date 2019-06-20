New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Mahindra Bolero Camper Range Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 7.26 Lakh

The Mahindra Bolero Camper gets refreshed styling and new features on board, and has a new Gold ZX variant too that offers an increased payload capacity of 1000 kg.

View Photos

The 2019 Mahindra Bolero Camper range has been launched in India with a host of upgrades for the new year. Prices for the new Bolero Camper range start at ₹ 7.26 lakh, going up to ₹ 7.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Mumbai) with the double cabin pick-up offered in a total of five variants - Gold VX, 4WD, Non-AC variant, Cash Van and new top-of-the-line Gold ZX. The new Gold ZX trim features an increased payload capacity of 1000 kg on the offering, along with more comfort features. Mahindra says the new Gold ZX variant has been added keeping in mind the dual purpose of passenger and cargo movement needed by customers.

07iescug

The 2019 Bolero Camper is offered in 5 variants with the Gold ZX being the new range-topping trim

Mahindra Bolero Camper

7.6 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Camper

Speaking on the launch of the new Bolero Camper range, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "Mahindra has been the leader in the Pickup segment for over a decade. We always strive to understand and address the evolving needs of our customers, thereby developing innovative and relevant products. True to its belief 'Khaas logon ki khaas gaadi', the Camper Refresh Gold ZX enhances the customer's value within the business environment. Our Bolero brand continues to retain the basic tough and rugged DNA associated with Mahindra vehicles". 

ecljk5as

Exterior changes on the new Bolero Camper include revised grillle, headlamp and new body graphics

The 2019 Mahindra Bolero Camper pick-up gets a visual refresh at the front with a revised grille, new reflector headlamps and body graphics that freshen up the appearance without straying too much from the current design. Inside, the changes are more extensive including new dual-tone colours, faux leather seats with headrest, recliner and slider for improved ergonomics. The model now also gets an HVAC system, power windows, central locking, power steering and retractable seatbelts for enhanced safety and convenience.

v3tk7ico
0 Comments

The Mahindra Bolero Camper is offered with a 3 years/1 lakh kilometre warranty with 1 year free RSA

Power on the Mahindra Bolero Camper comes from the 2523 cc m2DiCR engine that has been tuned for 62 bhp and 195 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It is to be noted that the Bolero Camper is still BS4 compliant and is yet to receive a BS6 compliant powertrain. Mahindra promises lower cost of operations with the new Bolero Camper range with a fuel efficiency of 15.1 kmpl and a warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km. The automaker is also offering 24x7 roadside assistance for one year that is backed by the company's 3000+ touchpoints across the country. The Bolero Camper range competes against the Tata Xenon in the segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero Camper with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra
Bolero Camper

Mahindra Bolero Camper Alternatives

Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
₹ 7.72 - 9.09 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 11.28 - 15.94 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 19.78 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 18.32 - 20.09 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong Rexton W
₹ 25.99 - 27.51 Lakh *
View More
x
KTM RC 125 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.47 Lakh
KTM RC 125 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.47 Lakh
Kia Seltos SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Kia Seltos SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Five Models On Sale, 3 Lakh Annual Sales In India By 2021: Kia CEO
Five Models On Sale, 3 Lakh Annual Sales In India By 2021: Kia CEO
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities