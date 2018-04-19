2019 Lexus ES Revealed In New Teaser Video

Lexus has yet again released a new teaser for the 2018 ES sedan, and this time around the carmaker has practically revealed the car ahead of its official unveiling. Slated to make its public debut at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show which commences later this month, on April 25, the new Lexus ES takes its inspiration for its older and more luxurious sibling the Lexus LS. In fact, the car now looks sharper, more stylish and a lot more premium compared to the previous model.

Up front, the biggest attraction on the new Lexus ES is the company's signature massive spindle grille that is flanked by a new set of LED headlamps that come with new LED daytime running lights. The headlamps setup and the DRLs are largely similar to the LS' headlight. Lexus has also added stylish metallic styling element on the grille borders and boomerang-shaped chrome accents along the air intake on the bumper. The profile of the new Lexus ES sedan is very much similar to the outgoing model, save for the new blackened ORVMs and the new multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear portion, on the other hand, looks much sharper, with the new LED taillamps with a restyled cluster design, larger boot-lid-mounted spoiler and possibly a redesigned rear bumper.

The new Lexus ES is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform and thus is expected to be lighter and a better-equipped than its older self. On the inside, new the Lexus ES will come with new materials, new upholstery and also a revised infotainment system. Lexus also promises to deliver the latest technological gizmos on offer. The ES is also set to get additional safety features including pre-collision warning and steer assist as part of the upgrade.

Under the hood, the 2019 Lexus ES sedan will get the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. This engine is capable of churning out a maximum of 202 bhp and develops 213 Nm of peak torque, while paired to an E-CVT unit. Internationally, the Lexus ES is also offered with a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 264 bhp.

