2019 Lexus ES 300h Facelift To Be Globally Unveiled At Beijing Motor Show

Toyota's luxury arm, Lexus is all set to bring a mid-cycle refresh to the ES 300h sedan soon. The automaker will be unveiling the updated 2019 Lexus ES 300h facelift globally on April 25 at the upcoming Beijing Auto Show 2019 in China, and a leaked image of the updated model has made its way online. The 2019 ES 300h will be heading to a number of markets this year, and will also makes its way to India sometime in the future. With the mid-cycle update, Lexus brings cosmetic changes and new features to its popular selling sedan.

(The outgoing Lexus ES 300h that is on sale in India and other global markets)

The leaked image of the 2019 Lexus ES 300h sedan reveals the car's front partially, but giving a good look at all the changes we can expect. More prominently, the updated sedan gets revised headlamps with new styling for the LED DRLs The Lexus trademark 'spindle grille' has been tweaked as well and appears larger than the one on the current model and now comes with vertical slats instead of horizontal ones for a dramatic look.

The new model seems to have been heavily inspired from the recently revealed all-new Lexus LS flagship sedan. Other changes include new chrome garnish around the fog lamps, while the air vents on the bumper appear slightly smaller than the ones on the current model.

Inside, the 2019 Lexus ES 300h is expected to get subtle upgrades with new materials, new upholstery and possibly a revised infotainment system on offer. The ES 300h is also set to get additional safety features including pre-collision warning and steer assist as part of the upgrade.

(The Lexus ES sedan is one of the most popular models for the automaker globally)

The mechanical bits are likely to remain the same on the model with Toyota's TNGA platform underpinning the ES 300h, and is shared with the Avalon, as well as a host of other models within Toyota's stable. Power too will continue to come from the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which comes paired to with an electric motor. On the India-spec version, the hybrid motor churns out a combined output of 202 bhp and 213 Nm of peak torque, while paired to an E-CVT unit. Internationally, the Lexus ES is also offered with a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 264 bhp.

Lexus India has not confirmed when the 2019 ES 300h will be coming to the country. That said, we do expect it to be soon considering the model is imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is priced at ₹ . Meanwhile, Lexus India is working on establishing itself in the Indian market. The automaker recently celebrated its first year of operations in India with beginning deliveries of the NX 300h SUV.

