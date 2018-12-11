New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched With More Powerful Engine

The 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine from the Ingenium family, but the motor now offers an increased power output of 177 bhp.

The petrol version of the 2019 Discovery Sport continues to get the 237 bhp, 2.0-litre Ingenium engine

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India today announced the launch of the 2019 Discovery Sport SUV, and the SUV for the new model year comes with more powerful engine options. The 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine from the Ingenium family, but the motor now offers an increased power output of 177 bhp. The base model Pure variant, however, still gets the 147 bhp version, while the SE and HSE variants get the more powerful version.

The petrol version of the Land Rover Discovery Sport, on the other hand, will continue to get the same 237 bhp, 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine, which will continue to come with the SE and HSE trims. Both the petrol and diesel engines of the Discovery Sport come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The HSE Luxury variant now gets a Dynamic Design Pack and an upgraded Touch Pro infotainment system.

2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport petrol version sees no change in power figures

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, "With the Model Year 2019 Discovery Sport, we now offer our customers an extensive range of derivatives and enhanced powertrain options that provide efficiency and an improved driving experience. It adds on the unique combination of versatility and distinctive design that has made the Discovery Sport one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio."

The Dynamic Design Pack, available exclusively on HSE Luxury, includes significant exterior advancements like the Body Styling Kit, Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Black Pack with Unique Black Grille along with the unique Black Rear License Plate Plinth and Red 'Sport' badge. These upgraded attributes are further accompanied by the most upgraded Touch Pro upgrades that are similar to the Touch Pro Duo.

