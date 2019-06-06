New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Land Rover Discovery Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 75.18 Lakh

The Land Rover Discovery has a water wading depth capability of 900 mm and a 3500 kg towing capacity

View Photos

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the 2-litre diesel variant of the 2019 Land Rover Discovery in India and prices start from ₹ 75.18 lakh (ex-showroom India). The 2019 Discovery is available in S, SE, HSE & HSE Luxury trim, The new diesel engine churns out 237 bhp while torque figures stand at 500 Nm. This advanced engine is the first Jaguar Land Rover powerplant to feature series sequential turbo technology to deliver its additional thrust.

The 7 seater Discovery is feature rich and comes with features like electrically reclining seats, intelligent Seat Fold, four-zone climate control, powered third row seats, a panoramic sunroof, cabin air ionisation, 360 Degree surround camera, adaptive cruise control, protect and remote. It also gets the best in class off-road capability because of the approach and departure angle as also the ramp angle.

Land Rover Discovery

91.03 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Land Rover Discovery

0b2spceo

The Land Rover Discovery has a water wading depth capability of 900 mm and a 3500 kg towing capacity, all of which makes it a very capable and versatile SUV.

0 Comments

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, "The Discovery's unmatched capability and versatility has now been enhanced with the introduction of the high powered Ingenium diesel variant at an attractive price that we believe will enable the Discovery to appeal to a wider customer base."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Land Rover Discovery with Immediate Rivals

Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover
Discovery

Land Rover Discovery Alternatives

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
₹ 90.99 - 94.24 Lakh *
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹ 87.84 Lakh - 1.25 Crore *
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 73.63 - 73.84 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
₹ 72.36 Lakh - 1.05 Crore *
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
₹ 68.67 - 79.02 Lakh *
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
₹ 1.39 - 2.24 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
₹ 35.86 - 42.99 Lakh *
Maserati Levante
Maserati Levante
₹ 1.71 - 1.82 Crore *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
View More
Explore Discovery
×
Explore Now
x
Toyota Glanza Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.22 Lakh
Toyota Glanza Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.22 Lakh
Toyota Glanza Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Toyota Glanza Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities