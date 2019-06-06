Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the 2-litre diesel variant of the 2019 Land Rover Discovery in India and prices start from ₹ 75.18 lakh (ex-showroom India). The 2019 Discovery is available in S, SE, HSE & HSE Luxury trim, The new diesel engine churns out 237 bhp while torque figures stand at 500 Nm. This advanced engine is the first Jaguar Land Rover powerplant to feature series sequential turbo technology to deliver its additional thrust.

The 7 seater Discovery is feature rich and comes with features like electrically reclining seats, intelligent Seat Fold, four-zone climate control, powered third row seats, a panoramic sunroof, cabin air ionisation, 360 Degree surround camera, adaptive cruise control, protect and remote. It also gets the best in class off-road capability because of the approach and departure angle as also the ramp angle.

Land Rover Discovery 91.03 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Land Rover Discovery has a water wading depth capability of 900 mm and a 3500 kg towing capacity, all of which makes it a very capable and versatile SUV.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, "The Discovery's unmatched capability and versatility has now been enhanced with the introduction of the high powered Ingenium diesel variant at an attractive price that we believe will enable the Discovery to appeal to a wider customer base."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.