2019 LA Auto Show: New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Breaks Cover

Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled the new-generation AMG GLE 63 S at the ongoing Los Angeles Auto Show 2019. This is the new performance version of the fourth-generation of the GLE SUV which was showcased last year at the Paris Motor Show. While based on the new-gen GLE SUV, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S also comes with AMG-themed styling that distinguishes it from the regular SUV. Of course, powering GLE 63 S is AMG's 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that is tuned to churn out a massive 603 bhp, and for the first time comes with an EQ Boost starter-alternator. It is accompanied by an additional electric output of 16 kW (21 bhp), a 48-volt onboard electrical system, cylinder shut-off and petrol particulate filter for optimum efficiency.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S made its debut at the ongoing LA Auto Show 2019

Visually, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S comes with the signature Panamericana grille with vertical chrome slats and an aggressive front bumper with silver/chrome highlights with larger air intakes. The headlamps, however, look identical to the regular GLE with the twin-boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lamps. The performance SUV also comes with silver roof rails, and while the base model is shod with 20-inch light-alloy wheels with AMG lettering as standard, this S variant comes with 21-inch wheels ex-factory. Other wheel variants with diameters from 21 to 22 inches are optionally available. The rear section comes with the diamond-shaped LED taillamps, sculpted boot lid and beefy rear bumper with a diffuser and a quad exhaust system.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S gets the similar diamond shaped LED taillamps and a rear diffuser with a quad exhaust system

The cabin is also largely identical to the regular GLE but the standard AMG seats are upholstered in Nappa leather and have an AMG-specific seat pattern layout with an "AMG" badge in the front backrests. The second seat row is optionally available with full electric adjustment. The dashboard comes with AMG-specific interior appointments and controls with the new three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles and Nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S also comes with the company's new AI-assisted MBUX infotainment system with a large horizontal touchscreen display, which also extends to as the instrument cluster. The system can be operated with the touchpad, Touch Control buttons on the steering wheel, gesture control, and even voice control, activated with the keyword "Hey Mercedes".

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S also get the AI-enabled MBUX infotainment system

The car also comes with the optional Driving Assistance package that helps with speed adaptation, steering, lane changes and even when there is a risk of collision. Components include Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Speed Limit Assist, extended automatic restart on motorways, speed adjustment based on the route with End of Tailback Function, Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Emergency Lane Function; Active Brake Assist, Cornering and Cross-Traffic Function, End of Tailback Emergency Brake Function, Evasive Steering Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Exit Warning Function; Pre-Safe Plus and Traffic Sign Assist.

