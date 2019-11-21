New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 LA Auto Show: Hyundai's Vision T Plug-In Hybrid SUV Concept Showcases Future Design Language

The Vision T side profile conveys a continual sense of speed and forward motion. The long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase and short overhangs reflect a ready-for-anything dynamic character.

The Hyundai Vision T Concept is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain
LA Auto Show

At the 2019 LA Auto Show, Hyundai showcased the Vision T Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept which gives us a peek into the company's new design language. The Vision T is the seventh in a series of Hyundai Design Centre concepts and the SUV concept sees a matte-green exterior finish and comes powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Vision T side profile conveys a continual sense of speed and forward motion. The long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase and short overhangs reflect a ready-for-anything dynamic character. In contrast to prevailing compact SUV designs, Vision T uses crisp geometric angles and edges to create a striking contrast between a sleek silhouette and masculine wedge lines.

Two derivative sub-themes of the dynamism fundamental design concept are Parametric Fantasy and Transcendent Connectivity. In these sub-themes, all parametric surfaces are connected from the body to either light or trim features. It features seamless connectivity free from distinct design boundaries. Ambient light reflects off these concave and convex lines creating an extreme sense of tension. Charisma is added with the evolution of a Hidden Signature Lamp derived from the Le Fil Rouge and Grandeur Face Lift. At higher speeds, the Parametric Air Shutter is an original developmental feature that actively adjusts both aerodynamics and design appearance.

The Hyundai Vision T Concept SUV gets a long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase

SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre said, "We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through sensuous sportiness design language,"

A closer look at the front and you see that when stationary, the grille is closed and static. Once in motion, each individual cell of the grille design continues to move in a prescribed sequence. This dynamic character includes the functional effect of controlling airflow to the powertrain, optimising aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

Hyundai Visionn T Concept sees two derivative sub-themes of the dynamism fundamental design concept are Parametric Fantasy and Transcendent Connectivity

When the powertrain is started, the dark-chrome matte hue of the integrated hidden signature headlamp system features a half-mirror system that has a chromium appearance which transforms into functional lighting on demand. The side window design is ultra-clean and seamless, with a futuristic frameless daylight opening and a satin chrome garnish. The oversize satin chrome alloy wheels feature ample voided area with dark orange brake calipers visible within the split-five-spoke wheel design. The beveled sides of the wheel spokes feature a matte-gray finish descending into the voided areas, highlighting the brilliance of the satin chrome spoke faces. From above, a special glass pattern is embossed within the roof glass structure. These dynamic effects carry into the Hyundai logo design.

Hyundai Vision T Concept gets a charging port that features a sliding cover

The Vision T charging port is located on the passenger side rear quarter panel and features a sliding cover. When charging, "Blue Drive" is illuminated, indicating the system is actively charging. The battery state of charge is also visually indicated externally in a metered, circular light cluster, creating a complete circle appearance when fully charged.

