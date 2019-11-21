2019 LA Auto Show: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Showcased; India Launch Expected In August 2020

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has made its first public appearance at the 2019 LA Auto Show. It's the Bavarian carmaker's smallest Gran Coupe and will expand BMW's line-up alongside the 2 Series Coupe. However, don't mistake the car to be just the 4 door derivative of the Coupe as it's an all-new model under the skin. For starters, the Gran Coupe is underpinned by BMW's FAAR platform and power is send to the front wheels, unlike the 2 Series Coupe which is a rear wheel drive car.

Also Read: BMW Model Portfolio For India Is Now BS6 Compliant

BMW will be offering the 2 Series Gran Coupe in three variants in the European markets. First is the 218i which gets a 1.5-litre motor that belts out 138 bhp and 220 Nm and can be had either with a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed automatic gearbox. Then the 220d diesel variant gets a 2.0-litre engine that puts out 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The range-topping M235i xDrive which is an all-wheel drive car gets the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Twin-Turbo petrol engine that churns out 302 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This variant can clock triple digit speeds in 4.9 seconds and has a limited top-speed of 250 kmph.

Also Read: All-New BMW X7 Sold Out In India

The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe is closely related to the 1-Series.

The BW 2 Series Gran Coupe is closely related to the 1 Series with same underpinnings and gets the same Torsen limited-slip differential, ARB traction control system, M Sport Brakes and added bracing for tort handling. It measures 4526 mm in length (94 mm longer than the 2-Series Coupe) and 1800 mm in width (26 mm wider than the 2 Series Coupe). However, the wheelbase at 2670 mm is 20 mm shorter. Upfront, the styling is in line with other Gran Coupe models, higher in the line-up. While the regular variants still look a bit modest with horizontal slats in the grille and understated bumper styling, the range-topping M235i looks menacing featuring a sharper bumper with larger air curtains around the edges and bespoke rectangular exhaust at the rear. Standard features on the car include LED headlamps, 10.25-inch touchscreen unit and 9.2-inch head-up display among others. Wheel sizes range from 16-inch to 19-inch and it gets a 430 litres boot space along with 40:20:40 folding rear seat.

Also Read: BMW's Higher Margin SUV Sales Help Drive 33% Profit Rise In Germany

The 2-Series Gran Coupe completes the Gran Coupe line-up in the BMW family down the product line-up, joining higher models like the 4-Seires, 6-Series and 8-Series Gran Coupe. It is expected to go on sale globally next month while is likely to come to our shores in August 2020 as a completely knocked down (CKD) model. BMW will assemble the model at its Chennai facility which has already started the production of BS6 compliant models.However, we are expecting to get it onl y with the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines and the 1.5-litre motor may follow subsequently when BMW will start to manufacture it in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.