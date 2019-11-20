2019 LA Auto Show: 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Makes Global Debut

Lexus has unveiled the 2021 LC 500 Convertible at the 2019 Los Angeles International Auto Show. Expanding the aspirational two-door LC family, the LC 500 Convertible is just as stylish, and some more. No wonder Lexus is just making 100 units of this one. The exterior of the new LC Convertible stylishly blends the coupe's unique roofline with the character of a convertible, achieving an exquisite profile with the top open or closed. The LC 500 Convertible with a low center of gravity, optimal weight distribution, and a focus on performance-minded handling, ticks all the right boxes. Lexus engineers relied on computer-aided engineering (CAE) analysis and real-world driving evaluation to match the driving qualities of its coupe counterpart. The aim was to retain the handling dynamics of the LC500 coupe while also improving chassis rigidity with the addition and relocation of various structural braces.

At the rear, engineers were able to further enhance structural rigidity by reshaping and relocating the rear suspension brace tower. Weight was reduced in the rear of the vehicle by utilizing a lightweight die-cast aluminum suspension brace, while a performance dampener is employed to enhance ride comfort. Drivers of the front engine, rear-wheel-drive LC Convertible can expect similar performance from the coupe version. It will get a 5-litre V8 engine with a Direct-Shift 10-speed automatic transmission. The naturally aspirated, direct-injection V8 is rated to produce 471 horsepower at 7,100 rpm and it develops a peak torque of 540 Nm.

The LC Convertible's soft-top design features an innovative folding mechanism that includes a tonneau cover for when it is stored. The design allowed engineers to focus on accentuating the sleek lines of the convertible without significant intrusions to the trunk and cabin space that can come with a heavier, bulkier hard top. The coupe's curves are further highlighted with the silhouette of the convertible through a few key changes. At the rear, the trunk is accentuated with a "kicked up" design that lifts its profile slightly, while the surface of the spoiler is laterally broadened to emphasize the low, wide stance of the car. The center brake light is now integrated into the trunk lid, unlike the coupe where it rests on the top of the rear windshield.

The four-layer soft top is designed to retain the flowing roofline of the coupe without the supporting frame visible through the fabric. The roof material itself was carefully selected and manufactured to ensure for optimal tension, to minimize wrinkling and improve sound insulation. The roof can be opened or closed at speeds up to 50 kmph, while an animated display on the instrumentation panel shows the top's progress. It takes approximately 15 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close. The top is offered in two colors: black and beige.

While efforts are taken to keep certain sounds out, Lexus says that the sound of the V8 is one to savour. To make the engine's throaty voice heard while the top is down, the engine's intake pulses are naturally carried through a diaphragm into a sound pipe that carries the sounds, not the air itself, into the cabin to enhance the V8's rumble (similar to the system employed in the Lexus LFA). There's no electronic sound generation here!

The 2021 Lexus LC500 Convertible's cabin is similar to the coupe version

Inside the LC 500 Convertible will come with a 10.3-inch high-resolution split-screen multimedia display to provide immediate, simultaneous access to audio or climate controls and various systems, including the voice-activated navigation system. For 2021, the LC Convertible will feature Android Auto, Apple Carplay as well. Lexus has also provided the convenience of Amazon Alexa on the road with the Lexus+Alexa app. Using only your voice, you can easily access thousands of the same functions you get with Alexa at home. Listen to audiobooks, stream Amazon Music, make lists, check the weather, get news briefings and much more. You can also use it to control compatible smart-home devices such as lighting, thermostat and security systems. Offering added in-vehicle convenience, Alexa even syncs to your Navigation System to provide on-the-go recommendations.

The 2021 Lexus LC500 Convertible gets active roll bars that are designed to deploy upward when a rollover is detected.

The new 2021 LC Convertible will come standard with Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+). This includes Pre- Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Lane Keep Assist, All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Intelligent High Beams. Also like the LC 500 coupe, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert come standard.There are important safety features specific to convertible, though, such as the active roll bars that are designed to deploy upward when a rollover is detected. When not deployed, these roll bars are hidden from view to retain the convertible's exquisite silhouette when the top is down.

