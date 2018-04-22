2019 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Spied Testing

The 2019 edition of the Super Duke GT has been spied testing again in Austria, near KTM's plant. In our earlier story, we reported that the motorcycle gets a new front cowl and a new semi-fairing too. This time around, we are seeing that the windscreen upfront is new and slightly bigger, which should deflect the windblast in a better manner away from the rider. The headlamp unit is all new as well. The biggest change on this test mule is the orange frame, which also doubles up as a crash protector for the engine. It could be a permanent fixture or be offered as additional accessory when the bike launches. It a third party fitment though!

The bike now also gets a big full colour TFT instrumentation console, which will have KTM's MyRide function and Bluetooth connectivity as well. The test mule also features a bar-clamp bracket for mounting a GPS device. Other changes include carbon fibre bits such as the radiator shroud covers and the panel on the fuel tank. KTM will also offer an auto-blipper to go with the quickshifter that the bike already had. We can be rest assured that the electronics on the bike will be updated as well, which might include new riding modes.

There could be updates to the engine as well, but overall, the specs remain the same. A 1,301 cc V-twin that pumps out close to 170 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque and paired to a six-speed gearbox. We believe that the new 2019 1290 Super Duke GT will be showcased towards the end of 2018 and be launched in 2019.

Source: Motorcyclenews.com

