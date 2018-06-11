2019 Kawasaki ZX-6R In The Works; Could Be Launched Globally Next Year

Kawasaki USA has filed documents with the California Air Resources Board which show that the company is working on an updated version of the ZX-6R for next year. The documents suggest that the 2019 model of the ZX-6R will conform to Euro IV and get a new 3-way catalytic convertor as opposed to the current 2-way unit on the motorcycle. This means that the new cat-con can turn carbon monoxide to water and other nitrogen compounds into pure nitrogen in order to lessen the overall emissions. Apart from that, the bike is also expected to get a new, sharper design which could be inspired from theZX-6R elder cousin, the ZX-10R.

Additionally, the bike will also feature updated electronics, which means that there could be more riding modes along with a new traction control system. Also, Kawasaki could re-tune the suspension and the braking on the 2019 ZX-6R in order to deliver sharper response. The bike will have the same weight as before, which is a portly 310 kg. The new model will continue to use the same 636 cc 4-cylinder engine which does duty on the current model. We do not see any updates/changes happening to the engine.

The bike could be showcased at the 2018 Tokyo Motor Show and have an early 2019 global launch. Overall, the 600 cc supersport segment is perhaps one of the least active performance motorcycle segments globally. We highly doubt this particular model coming to India as the cost will be too high for a 600 cc motorcycle. The Kawasaki ZX-6R will rival the likes of the Yamaha YZF R6 and the Suzuki GSX-R750.

