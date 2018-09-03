New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R To Get More Power

The 2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R range will get an updated engine with finger-follower valve operation and will have an output of over 200 bhp.

The 2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R will pack more than 200 bhp power

Highlights

  • Revised engine gets new cylinder head design, valve actuation tech
  • 2019 ZX-10R to have power output of over 200 bhp
  • Prices and availability yet to be announced

Kawasaki has upgraded its flagship ZX-10R superbike for 2019 with a new engine, which has more power than ever, and several upgrades across all three models - the ZX-10R, the ZX-10R SE and the limited edition ZX-10RR race homologation machine. All three versions feature the revised engine with a redesigned cylinder head with the adoption of 'finger-follower' valve actuation, which reduces the valve train mass by as much as 20 per cent. The result is an engine with even more revs, with an increase in power by 3 bhp over the earlier model.

8mgmk9o

(The engine featuers a new 'finger-follower' valve actuation technology)

The 2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R and the Kawasaki ZX-10R SE have a power output of 200 bhp, while the limited edition Kawasaki ZX-10RR also gets lightweight Pankl titanium con rods, saving 400 g weight, and allowing 600 more rpm. Only 500 units of the ZX-10RR will be available for sale worldwide, with Kawasaki eyeing dedicated racetrack use, and specifically the World SBK championship, with Kawasaki's KRT team of Jonathan Rea and Leon Haslam, who will be facing a new challenge from Ducati, with its new 999 cc V4 which will be the Ducati racer at WSBK.

alclk7ds

(Only 500 units of the ZX-10RR will be made available for sale worldwide)

The base ZX-10R features Brembo brakes and Showa balance free forks, while the ZX-10R SE gets electronic suspension and lightweight Marchesini wheels. The ZX-10RR runs mechanical suspension, but with the lighter wheels and upgraded engine. All three variants come with a bi-directional quickshifter which allows clutchless up and down gearshifts. Other changes are primarily cosmetic, with revised graphics and improved finishes, including the same 'self-healing' technology as on the new H2, which Kawasaki claims self-repairs minor scuffs and scrapes. But there's still no full-colour dash announced for the 2019 ZX-10R. Prices and availability of the new bikes are yet to be announced by Kawasaki.

2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R Kawasaki ZX-10R Kawasaki ZX-10RR

