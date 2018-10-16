2019 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.29 Lakh

India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) has updated the Z650 naked motorcycle for the 2019 model year. The 2019 Kawasaki Z650 joins the Versys 650 and the Z900, which were launched recently and has been priced at ₹ 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price remains unchanged over the current version, while you do get new body graphics as part of the update and will now be available in the metallic flat spark black/metallic spark black colour scheme. The 2019 Z650 though does not get design changes, while the powertrain too remains unchanged over the current model. Launched in 2017 as a replacement to the ER-6n, the Z650 remains one of the most value-friendly bikes in Kawasaki India's line-up.

Based on Kawasaki's Sugomi design philosophy, the Z650 gets more aggressive lines over its predecessor and also in-line with the larger Z models including the Z900 and the Z1000. The chassis has been optimised to offer nimble handling, which is further helped by the short wheelbase and compact dimensions. Compared to its predecessor, the Z650 is about 20 kg lighter. Kawasaki says the Z650 is "commendable for long tours, useful in trafffic and good on the track as well."

Power on the 2019 Kawasaki Z650 comes from the same 649 cc 8-valve, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with DOHC tuned for 67 bhp and 66 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed transmission. Suspension duties are performed by 41 mm telescopic forks up front and a adjustable monoshock unit at the rear. The bike comes with single 300 mm front and a 220 mm disc at the rear for stopping power. ABS is offered as standard.

The 2019 Kawasaki Z650 competes against the Benelli TNT 600i in the segment, along with the Harley-Davidson Street 750.

