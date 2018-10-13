2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.69 Lakh

India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has launched the 2019 edition of the Versys 650 in the country right in time for the festive season. The 2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 is priced at ₹ 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom), same as the current model on sale while there are no mechanical changes either on the new model year. What's new though is the paint scheme on the middleweight tourer with new black and green highlights for the front and rear section, while the fuel tank is finished in grey. The announcement comes just days after the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and the SWM Superdual T adventure motorcycle were launched in India.

Power on the 2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 comes from the same 649 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 67.4 bhp and 64 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses a 41 mm USD forks up front and a pre-load and rebound adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear. Braking duties on the motorcycle are handled by 300 mm twin disc brakes at the frotn and a 250 mm single disc at the rear with Nissin calipers. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard on the Versys 650.

Touring has always been the mainstay for the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with road-spec tyres. The bike still remains away from a lot of electronic intervention and does not have any of the fancy electronics onboard, also making for a competitive price tag.

The 2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 undercuts its competition in terms of pricing. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS is priced at ₹ 7.46 lakh, while the SWM Superdual T is priced at ₹ 6.80 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

