2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Deliveries Commence In India

India's first Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R was delivered to a customer in Mumbai, with the bike coming to India as a CKD unit.

India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has commenced deliveries of the 2019 Ninja ZX-6R in India. The middleweight supersport offering was first confirmed for India in November last year when the company started accepting bookings, while prices for the motorcycle were revealed on January 15, 2019. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is priced at ₹ 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The first example of the ZX-6R was delivered to a customer in Mumbai with the bike offered in the single Kawasaki Racing  Team (KRT) colour.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Speaking on the commencement of deliveries, Kawasaki India - Managing Director, Naoki Matsumoto said, "The Ninja ZX-6R created a great stir when its entry in Indian market was announced. Because the Ninja ZX-6R is an ambitious project for us, starting deliveries of the Ninja ZX6R is indeed an exciting moment. We hope that our customers relish riding Ninja ZX-6R on streets as well as on race tracks."

The Ninja ZX-6R is Kawasaki middleweight track tool

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is the Japanese manufacturer's middleweight track ready tool and comes to India despite a niche market for this segment of motorcycles. The bike is powered by the 636 cc in-line, four-cylinder DOHC engine tuned for 126 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 70.8 Nm of peak torque available at 11,000 rpm. The supersport comes equipped with Kawasaki anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), three-mode traction control and Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) as standard. The bike also comes with power mode selection.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is shod with Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres that contribute to lighter handling, while offering superior grip in both dry and wet conditions. The ZX-6R comes to India as a single-seater with the pillion seat optional, while the bike is imported in the country as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit. The ZX-6R uses a Showa suspension, and also gets an assist and slipper clutch. The ZX-6R gets twin LED headlamps and taillight as well as a multi-function LCD instrument console.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R does not have a direct rival in India at present, but at the price point, the model does compete with the likes of the Triumph Street Triple RS and the Ducati Supersport.

TAGS :
