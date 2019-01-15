New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: All You Need To Know

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has been launched with an introductory price of Rs. 10.49 lakh

Highlights

  • The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is priced at Rs. 10.49 lakh
  • The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by a 636 cc, in-line four engine
  • The Kawasaki ZX-6R promises to offer superb performance and handling

Kawasaki India has launched the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R at ₹ 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The ZX-6R gets updated design as well as a standard quickshifter and revised gearing. The Kawasaki ZX-6R is the only supersport available on sale right now, and promises the best of both worlds - street riding as well as track riding. The long-stroke 636 cc, in-line four motor has a strong mid-range, and top-shelf suspension and a comprehensive dynamics package makes the ZX-6R a crackling performer on the racetrack as well. Although internationally, the ZX-6R has been around for several years, this is the first time this model has been introduced in India. Here's a look at all you need to know about the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.

5s7q4bo

The 2019 Kawasaki ZX-6R is powered by a 636 cc, in-line four cylinder engine

Engine and Performance

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by a 636 cc, in-line four cylinder engine which has been around since 2002 in international markets, but it has been revised for better low-end torque, which makes 70.5 Nm of peak torque at 11,500 rpm. Maximum power is rated at 126 bhp and with ram-air Kawasaki claims peak power figure of 134 horsepower at 13,500 rpm. On the 2019 model, with revised gearing, the ZX-6R is claimed to have better low and mid-range power, making it more practical for riding on streets, rather than an out and out racetrack performer. Also new are revised fuel mappings to meet the latest emission regulations. Also added is an up-only quickshifter which will aid in quick acceleration. With a kerb weight of 195 kg, the ZX-6R makes for a lightweight and manageable performance bike.

mkral9fg

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R promises to be a crackling performance on the track and easy to ride on streets as well

Suspension and Electronics

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes loaded with fully adjustable 41 mm Showa Balance Free Forks up front, and a uni-trak gas charged monoshock with 25 clicks of rebound damping. Braking is handled by dual 310 mm front disks gripped by Nissin Monobloc calipers and the wheels come shod with Bridgestone Battlax S22 tyres for improved grip. In terms of rider aids, there's three-way adjustable traction control (with the ability to turn it off), standard ABS and two power modes, with 'low' power mode for inexperienced riders to get used to the bike's power delivery and acceleration.

tsa64dn8

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has revised styling and decals

Design and Features

The design of the 2019 ZX-6R has been updated with sharper looks that is more closely matched to the Ninja range, including LED headlights, and new decals. The part-digital, part-analogue instrument cluster has been updated too, and features a programmable shift light integrated with the tachometer needle. The clutch lever offers five positions of adjustability,

Pricing and Competition

At ₹ 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kawasaki ZX-6R has no direct competition in the kind of performance and usability it offers, but there are several options in the market at that price bracket. The Triumph Daytona 675 would have been its closest rival, but that is not available on sale any more. At that price bracket, the ZX-6R goes up against the Triumph Street Triple RS, the Ducati Monster 821, and even the Triumph Bonneville T120, as well as the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight.

