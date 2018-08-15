2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2: All You Need To Know

When the Kawasaki Ninja H2 was first launched in 2015, it took two-wheeler enthusiasts by surprise. Making 200 bhp plus, it was and still is the only production motorcycle to have a force-induction or a super-charged engine. For the longest time, it held the title of being the most powerful production motorcycle in the world, until the Ducati Panigale V4 came along. The Panigale V4 held its reign as the most powerful production motorcycle in the world until Kawasaki announced that it will be updating the Ninja H2 significantly for 2019. Check out the list of updates that the 2019 model of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 gets.

Engine

The 2019 model of the Ninja H2 now makes 230 bhp instead of the earlier 200 bhp, thanks to updates in the ECU, air intakes, spark-plugs and the air filter as well. Kawasaki says that the motorcycle remains Euro IV compliant and retains its fuel efficiency ratings as well. The torque on the bike too goes up by 8.2 Nm for a total of 141.7 Nm of peak torque. This makes it the most powerful production motorcycle in the world. The motorcycle still retains its wet weight of 238 kg.

(Kawasaki Ninja H2)

Connectivity

The 2019 model of the Ninja H2 also gets a new TFT instrument console which can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth and will also be connected to the company's Rideology App which shows information such as riding logs, service intervals, fuel levels and other such information.

(The TFT instrument console on the 2019 Ninja H2 is a new unit as well)

Self-healing paint

The final update to the motorcycle is the new 'self-healing' paint scheme. The paint will heal small scratches and nicks itself when exposed to warm climate or a little bit of heat. Rather cool we say! So, the next time you scratch your Ninja H2 somewhere, just expose it to a bit of heat and all will be taken care of.

Other updates

Other updates to the bike include new Bridgestone tyres, Brembo's top-spec Stylema callipers which first made an appearance on the Panigale V4. The 2019 Ninja H2 is expected to debut at the 2018 EICMA Show and it could make its way to India sometime in the first half of 2019.

