2019 Kawasaki Ninja 250 Launched In Indonesia With Smart Key Ignition

The Kawasaki Ninja 250 has been updated for the 2019 model year with new features in Indonesia. Showcased recently at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 250 now comes with with the Smart Key keyless ignition system. The bike maker has been offering the feature on its top-of-the-line products including the 1400GTR. The updated Ninja 250 also gets the new red and black paint scheme and is priced at 75,500,000 Indonesian Rupiah (around ₹ 3.71 lakh) in the South-East Asian country.

The new tech on the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 250 is called the KIPASS (Kawasaki's Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System) and allows activation of the main key and handlebar via the remote. The feature certainly adds novelty to the motorcycle, which carries over the mechanicals and equipment from the 2018 version. The bike continues to offer LED headlamps, a semi-digital instrument console and dual-channel ABS as some of its main features.

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 250 draws power from a 249 cc motor tuned for 38 bhp and 23.5 Nm

Power on the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 250 for Indonesia comes from the 249 cc parallel-twn, liquid-cooled, four-stroke motor tuned for 38 bhp at 12,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. In comparison, the India-spec Kawasaki Ninja 300 makes the same 38 bhp at 11,000 rpm from a 299 cc motor, while torque output stands higher at 27 Nm available at 10,000 rpm.

Braking power comes from a semi-floating 310 mm petal disc at the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear. The bike is suspended by 41 mm telescopic front forks with a Bottom-Link Uni-Trak, gas-charged monoshock with an adjustable preload at the rear.

Internationally, Kawasaki has replaced the Ninja 300 with the Ninja 400, while the Ninja 250 is the brand's quarter-litre offering. In India, however, the Ninja 300 and the Ninja 400 are sold together with the former now being heavily localised. It needs to be seen then if the Ninja 250 will be considered for India in the future as a replacement to the Ninja 300, which is at the end of its lifecycle. A locally assembled Ninja 250 will also help create a stronger distinction over the 400 in the company's line-up. Do let us know what you think about the Ninja 250 on our social media handles.

