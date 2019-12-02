2019 JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship: Vishnu Prasad Is The Formula LGB-4 Champion

Vishnu Prasad and Raghul Rangaswamy are close friends and team-mates at the MSport racing team for Formula LGB-4 championship. But over the weekend, they turned into arch-rivals and fought tooth and nail for the championship at Buddh International Circuit. Before the last race weekend of the year began, Prasad was leading the championship with 68 points and Rangaswamy was just 5 points behind. The first two races on Saturday in Formula LGB-4 races saw Rangaswamy finishing second and third. He caught up with Prasad and both were tied at 73 points each going into the final race of the weekend on Sunday.

In the final race on Sunday, both started strongly and kept at each other throughout the race, which saw crashes and the safety car being brought out as well but it was Vishnu Prasad finally, who crossed the chequered flag in first position with Raghul Rangaswamy finishing in third place. This championship win comes as redemption for Prasad who was in a similar situation last year, going into the final race of the season with a 6 point lead over Rangaswamy but ultimately it was Rangaswamy who won the overall championship in 2018. It was yet another close finish at the 22nd JK Tyre National Racing Championship and Prasad showed a strong winning mentality to bag the championship.

Vishnu Prasad has two Formula LGB-4 titles and three Formula BMW titles in the last five years and while he's at the peak of his driving prowess in single-seater series, he is now looking to try and get a racing stint abroad, possibly with GT cars.

