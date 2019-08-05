2019 Jeep Wrangler Spotted In India Ahead Of Official Launch

Based on the alloys, this model appears to be the top-spec Rubicon variant of the Jeep Wrangler

The new-generation Jeep Wrangler SUV was recently spotted testing in India, ahead of its official launch later this week. Based on the alloys, the model seen here appears to be the top-spec Rubicon variant and this one is the 3-door Jeep Wrangler, which wasn't offered in India with the previous-gen model. However, this time around, Jeep India will be launching the new-gen model of the off-road SUV in both 3-door and 5-door Wrangler Unlimited versions. Also, like the outgoing model, the new-gen Jeep Wrangler too will be offered as a CBU (completely built unit) model.

Unlike the previously seen uncamouflaged prototype models, the latest test mule is seen with what appears to be a camouflage wrap. The earlier test mules we have seen were of the Sahara trim, which sits right below the Rubicon trim of the new-gen Jeep Wrangler. Design-wise, the off-road SUV comes with the same butch and boxy silhouette that is signature to the Wrangler, with new modern elements. So, upfront, the SUV gets the iconic seven-slot grille flanked by classic round headlamps with LED units.

Jeep Wrangler gets the iconic seven-slot grille flanked by classic round headlamps with LED units.

The wheel arch fender house a set of LED daytime running lamps with integrated turn indicators, while the new beefy bumper comes with projector foglamps. Other bits include flared wheel arches, side footboard, a set of LED taillamps, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The stoplight has been integrated into the stand holding the spare wheel. Being a 3-door model, the SUV comes with fixed glass on either side instead of windows for the rear section.

New Jeep Wrangler SUV gets a massive ground clearance of 277 mm and up to 30 inches of water wading ability

Powertrain options include the tried and tested 3.6-litre V6 naturally aspirated Pentastar engine, and the 2.2-litre diesel engine. Globally, the Wrangler features a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that features mild-hybrid technology for the first time. The Jeep Wrangler will only be available with an 8-speed automatic gearbox - which is also brand new.

Image Credit: anand.dhamdhere_23

