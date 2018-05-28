2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift Spied Again; To Debut This Year

The American SUV-maker, Jeep has been working on an updated Renegade for quite some time now. While we have already told you what's inside the 2019 Jeep Renegade, we now have a a few more spy shots which reveals the front end of the small-sized SUV. While the 2019 Jeep Renegade facelift will make its debut later this year, most likely in September, there are strong reports suggesting that the US-based carmaker will also bring it to the Indian shores by next year. If it does come to India, then the 2019 Jeep Renegade will be positioned below the popular Jeep Compass.

Jeep Renegade ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

(The 2019 Jeep Renegade will get only cosmetic changes)

Also Read: 2018 Jeep Renegade Facelift Spied Without Camouflage

The 2019 Jeep Renegade will feature cosmetic changes; however, the test mule successfully concealed the front end of the SUV. But the changes are obvious, as the 2019 Renegade Facelift gets a heavily redesigned front end as the headlights is more squared off around the surrounds, while the projector section is circular. There are chances that Jeep might install a new sensor for affianced driver assist, in the grille. The inlet too appears slightly larger and extra squared off. The fog lights are much closer to the intake as it also gets new holes in the lower fascia. At the rear though, the changes aren't that visible. The tail lights get redesigned but the test mule seems to carry production parts from its older self.

(The 2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift will come to India by next year)

Also Read: 2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift Interiors Spied

However, the changes are only cosmetic, as the 2019 Jeep Renegade will come with the same engine options. For India, though, Jeep will bring the Renegade facelift with the 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel, same as the Jeep Compass. To keep the costs down, Jeep will most likely assemble the Renegade here in India at Fiat's Chennai plant along with the Compass.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.