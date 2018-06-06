2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift Officially Revealed

Following the teaser image released a couple of days ago, Jeep today officially revealed the 2019 Renegade SUV with a subtle facelift. As of now, the American SUV maker has released only two images of the car giving us a closer look at the front and rear portions of the SUV. The 2019 Jeep Renegade SUV was revealed earlier today at the Torino Motor Show 2018, in Valentino Park Italy, and this particular model we see in the images is the European-spec version. However, the Renegade facelift for other markets is expected to receive similar cosmetic updates, and India will be of them.

Jeep Renegade ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Visually, the 2019 Jeep Renegade comes with a host of subtle cosmetic changes that add a bit of freshness to the updated SUV. Up front, the SUV gets a new, larger grille in matte grey finish and a pair of new LED projector headlamps, while the indicators, mounted on the fenders, are white instead of orange. The SUV also gets a nicer looking sculpted front bumper that houses a larger central airdam and new round LED foglamps. The plastic cladding is well-integrated with the bumper and extends up to the squared wheel arches that house a set of beefy twin-five-spoke alloy wheels. The SUV also gets revised outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights, while the side and underbody cladding and roof rails look similar to the ones we have seen on the predecessor.

Also Read: 2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift Spied Again

Jeep Renegade Facelift also gets a updated rear section with revised taillamps and bumper

The rear section at the same time shows a lot of similarities to the previous model except for some minor tweaks. The taillamps have also been revised a little and come with a smoked effect forming the signature X design with only the centre section receiving white treatment. The rear bumper has also been updated with two individual mesh panels on, brake lights and a rear skid plate and a trapezoidal exhaust system. Jeep hasn't revealed the cabin yet, but based on the previously seen spy images, it's also expected to come with a bunch of visual updates for this mid-cycle facelift.

Also Read: Jeep Renegade Spied in India

Under the hood, the Jeep Renegade facelift will come with a range of new engines, including a three-cylinder 1.0-litre engine that develops 120 bhp and a 1.3-litre petrol unit that comes in two tunes - 150 bhp and 180 bhp. It is unclear as to whether Jeep will sell a diesel engine option in the new facelifted Renegade - especially in Europe since recently FCA, Jeep's parent company has announced plans to get rid of all diesel engines in Europe by 2022. India though will get both petrol and diesel engines when the SUV makes it to India sometime in 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.