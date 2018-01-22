2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift Interiors Spied

We have already reported that Jeep is working on updating the Renegade, with a tentative launch in 2019. Now, fresh images of the Jeep Renegade have emerged on the internet, which gives us a little more information on the actual changes than our previous report. Globally launched in 2014, Jeep will update the Renegade with major cosmetic changes, while continuing with the same engine under the hood. While, reports suggest that the Jeep Renegade will be making it to the Indian shores, the American SUV-makers will place the Renegade below the Jeep Compass in its product line-up.

Jeep Renegade ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

(The Renegade facelift gets a refreshed front end with new fascia)

Also Read: 2018 Jeep Renegade Facelift Spied Without Camouflage

Now, in terms of changes in design, the Renegade gets a refreshed front end with new fascia, while the hidden body claddings leave much of the changes to our imagination. With the new headlights making way from the new Wrangler, it could get the same circular LED DRLs, with a redesigned front bumper with the faux skid plate. The fog lamps have been repositioned towards the centre. The rear end is much more carefully camouflaged than the front. However, the taped panels suggest revise sculpting. The taillights will be sourced from the current generation.

(Inside, the Renegade gets an updated cabin, with a massive 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system)

Also Read: Jeep Renegade Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Photos

Inside, the Renegade gets an updated cabin, with a massive 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the 6.5-inch display from the current one. We expect it to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with MirrorLink. Buttons are replaced by dials, providing with new upholstery options.

(The taillights will be sourced from the current generation Renegade)

Under the hood, the Jeep Renegade facelift will continue to feature the same 1.4-litre and a 2.0-litre petrol motor, along with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties will be carried out by a manual and an automatic gearbox, with All-Wheel Drive function as optional.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.