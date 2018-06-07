2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift: All You Need To Know

Jeep recently took the wraps off the 2019 Renegade facelift model. From the photographs, the facelift seems to be rather mild. The Jeep Renegade will soon be launched in India and it remains to be seen whether we get the facelifted model or not. The Jeep Renegade Facelift was revealed at the Torino Motor Show, in Italy. At present, this model is only meant for Europe, but we expect similar changes to be offered on the American spec model as well. Here is everything you need to know about the 2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift.

Updates at the front

The 2019 Jeep Renegade facelift gets new headlamps with an embedded LED daytime running light in the centre, a redesigned front bumper where the LED lamps have a housing of their own and the fog lamps have been moved a little lower and are positioned closer than before. The indicator lamps on the fender are now white, instead of the earlier orange.

Updates at the rear

The 2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift also gets a updated rear section with re-designed tail-lamps

At the rear, the tail lamps too get a slight redesign. The centres of the tail lamps are now white and the tail lamp design is in the form of an X. It does look rather cool. In fact, when Jeep did release the teaser image of the car, one single image of the new tail lamp was used.

Interior updates

Jeep is yet to reveal the interior of the Renegade facelift

While Jeep has not released any images for the cabin of the Renegade facelift, we believe that the crossover will get a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit than the current 6.5-inch unit. Expect the dashboard to have less clutter as the fitment of the new infotainment unit will eliminate the need of buttons and dials.

Engines

The Jeep Renegade facelift will get a new 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine which makes close to 120 bhp. Additionally, the crossover will also get a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which will be offered in two states of tune, which are 150 bhp and 180 bhp. Jeep might also offer a hybrid engine on the Renegade facelift in the near future.

Will it come to India?

The fact that the Jeep Renegade is coming to India is certain. But will it be the facelifted model that is not confirmed yet but we don't see a point in Jeep getting us the pre-facelift model either. When it does come to India, the Jeep Renegade will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster along with the Captur as well.

