2019 Jaguar XE: All You Need To Know

The Jaguar XE comes in both petrol and diesel engine options and both are BS6 compliant

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today launched the 2020 Jaguar XE facelift in India with prices starting at ₹ 44.98 lakh (ex-showroom India). The new sedan made its global debut early this year in February and comes with a host design and styling updates along with several new features. The 2020 Jaguar XE continues to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, which are compliant to the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norm. The car is offered in two variants - S and SE, and here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Jaguar XE.

First launched in February 2016 in India, this is the first mid-life facelift for the car, and the 2020 model comes with a host of visual updates, featuring several elements that have been inspired by the F-Type. The Jaguar XE's styling is inspired by the F-Type, which can be seen from the taillamps and headlamps In terms of design, the car comes with enhanced front and rear bumpers, a new glossy black grille with a pair of new sleek headlamps, which are full LED, and signature 'J' shaped DRL and signature Hi-Line taillights with Animated Directional Indicators. The car now also features new engine badging on the boot P250 and D180 for petrol and diesel, respectively. The Jaguar XE also comes with a set of 17-inch alloys as standard with a silver multi-spoke pattern for the base S variant and dark grey twin-5-spoke alloy wheels for the top-end SE trim. While the petrol version gets dual exhaust pipes (one at each end), the diesel version sports both pipes together on the left side. The Jaguar XE is 4,691 mm long, 2,075 mm wide and 1,416 mm tall Jaguar is calling it a sports sedan, and rightly so, in addition to sleek styling, the car also comes with some compact dimensions. It's now 109 mm shorter than before at 4,691 mm, while the width and height remain unchanged at 2,075 mm and 1,416 mm respectively. The Wheelbase is slightly reduced to 2,835 mm, but the car offers decent legroom and headroom for two adults at the rear. The cabin comes with the maximum updates, featuring an all-new dashboard which is oriented towards the driver, along with a new steering wheel (borrowed from the I-Pace), a new infotainment system and digital instrument cluster that offers you a tonne of vehicle information. The cabin is where the XE facelift gets maximum updates. The dashboard looks and feels more premium now While in theory, the new XE can seat 5 individuals, practically speaking it's only good for four. The front seats get a sporty bucket seat-like design with a 10-way electrically adjustable function that offers superior under-thigh and lumbar support. The top-end trims get 4-way adjustable lumbar support as well, with memory function for the driver's seat. The rear seat is a fixed bench unit which comes with contours that have been designed to hold you in comfort. The car only gets dual-zone climate control, but it does feature a rear AC vent and a sunroof. The Jaguar XE now also comes with a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Jaguar is also offering a bunch of new features with the 2020 XE, which include a 10-inch 'Touch Pro' infotainment screen, remote function that allows you to check car status remotely, Smartphone Pack with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Wireless Device Charging, Air Quality Sensor, Connected Navigation Pro (navigation system), Smart Settings with AI for driver seat, mirror, audio and climate settings, Wi-Fi Hotspot & Pro Services among others. In terms of safety offerings, the new Jaguar XE comes with features like - pedestrian contact sensing, emergency brake assist, 6 airbags, passive front head restraints for whiplash protection, ISOFIX child seat mounts at the rear, and 24x7 roadside assistance. The Jaguar XE Facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol or a 2.0-litre oil burner, also from the Ingenium family The Jaguar XE P250 is powered by the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine which punches out 247 bhp at 5,500 rpm and has a peak torque output of 365 Nm at 1500 - 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, the diesel unit is powered by a 2.0-litre oil burner, also from the Ingenium family, which makes 178 bhp at 4,000 rpm and peak torque is rated at 430 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. Both the engines are paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. In terms of prices, the Jaguar XE S trim is priced at ₹ 44.98 lakh, while the top-end XE SE variant is priced at ₹ 46.32 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). The prices are the same for both the petrol and the diesel option, and both are BS6 compliant.

