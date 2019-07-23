New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Facelift Launched In Jaipur

The 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross facelift was launched at the inauguration of Isuzu Motors India's new showroom in Jaipur, 'Akar Isuzu'. The SUV comes in two variants - Standard and High (Z), priced at Rs. 15.54 lakh and 17.06 lakh respectively.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Ken Takashima Deputy MD, Isuzu India with Abhenav Akar, MD, Akar Isuzu launched the V-Cross

Following its official launch announcement in June this year, the 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross facelift has now gone on sale in Jaipur. The premium pick-up SUV was launched at the inauguration of Isuzu Motors India's new showroom in Jaipur, 'Akar Isuzu' which will operate from two touch points in Jaipur - one at VK Industrial Area, a second one located in the city on Ajmer Road. Available in two variants - Standard and High (Z), the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross facelift has been priced at ₹ 15.54 lakh and 17.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Jaipur) respectively. Earlier, the company has only announced the Mumbai pricing, which was ₹ 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Facelift Launched In India

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

18.58 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is claimed to come with 20 new changes made to both exterior and interior. Visually, the biggest update is the new front end which gets a new and a bold chrome grille along with newly designed headlamps and a new, muscular bumper as well. The fog lamp design along with the housing is new too and offers more presence. Additionally, the V-Cross now also comes in two new colour options which are Sapphire Blue and Silky Pearl White, and the latter can be seen in the above image.

rb35actg

The 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross comes with 20 new changes made to both exterior and interior

In terms of features, the  Isuzu D-Max V-Cross now comes with bi-LED, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, and new roof-rails and a new shark-fin antenna. The rear end too gets a new bumper along with newly designed LED tail lamps. As for the cabin, the off-road SUV now gets full black treatment on both trims and the 'Z' variant gets perforated leather seats. The dashboard now comes with a piano black finish and there is a new 3D electroluminescent instrument console as well, along with USB charging port for the rear passengers. Safety features include seat-belts with pre-tensioner and load limiter, speed-sensitive auto door lock, co-driver seat belt reminder, hill start assist and hill descent control.

815lsqh8

The cabin of the new D-Max V-Cross facelifts now gets all-black interior along with piano black finish for the dashboard

0 Comments

Under the hood, the 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross continues to feature the tried and tested 2.5-litre diesel engine which is capable of churning out 134 bhp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. The oil burner comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system with shift-on-the-fly, similar to the pre-facelift model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Isuzu D-Max V-Cross with Immediate Rivals

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu
D-Max V-Cross

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Alternatives

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 20.02 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.77 - 22.21 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 11.48 - 13.66 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 11.28 - 15.94 Lakh *
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong Rexton W
₹ 25.99 - 27.51 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Maruti Suzuki Introduces Smartplay Studio Dock App
Maruti Suzuki Introduces Smartplay Studio Dock App
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities