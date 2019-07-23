2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Facelift Launched In Jaipur

Following its official launch announcement in June this year, the 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross facelift has now gone on sale in Jaipur. The premium pick-up SUV was launched at the inauguration of Isuzu Motors India's new showroom in Jaipur, 'Akar Isuzu' which will operate from two touch points in Jaipur - one at VK Industrial Area, a second one located in the city on Ajmer Road. Available in two variants - Standard and High (Z), the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross facelift has been priced at ₹ 15.54 lakh and 17.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Jaipur) respectively. Earlier, the company has only announced the Mumbai pricing, which was ₹ 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Facelift Launched In India

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 18.58 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is claimed to come with 20 new changes made to both exterior and interior. Visually, the biggest update is the new front end which gets a new and a bold chrome grille along with newly designed headlamps and a new, muscular bumper as well. The fog lamp design along with the housing is new too and offers more presence. Additionally, the V-Cross now also comes in two new colour options which are Sapphire Blue and Silky Pearl White, and the latter can be seen in the above image.

The 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross comes with 20 new changes made to both exterior and interior

In terms of features, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross now comes with bi-LED, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, and new roof-rails and a new shark-fin antenna. The rear end too gets a new bumper along with newly designed LED tail lamps. As for the cabin, the off-road SUV now gets full black treatment on both trims and the 'Z' variant gets perforated leather seats. The dashboard now comes with a piano black finish and there is a new 3D electroluminescent instrument console as well, along with USB charging port for the rear passengers. Safety features include seat-belts with pre-tensioner and load limiter, speed-sensitive auto door lock, co-driver seat belt reminder, hill start assist and hill descent control.

The cabin of the new D-Max V-Cross facelifts now gets all-black interior along with piano black finish for the dashboard

Under the hood, the 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross continues to feature the tried and tested 2.5-litre diesel engine which is capable of churning out 134 bhp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. The oil burner comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system with shift-on-the-fly, similar to the pre-facelift model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.