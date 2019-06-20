New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 15.51 Lakh

The 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Even with the facelift's added features, the prices stay the same as before.

The 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross facelift gets more than 20 updates

Highlights

  • The 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross facelift gets 20 updates
  • It gets a brand new front end along with other cosmetic updates
  • The engine specifications stay the same

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has become something of a cult off-roader in India ever since it was launched and now the company has launched the 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, which gets a bunch of cosmetic updates along with new features as well. The new V-Cross will be available in two variants which are the standard and the Z variant. The D-Max V-Cross standard is priced at ₹ 15.51 lakh while the Z variant is priced at ₹ 17.03 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Mumbai. The biggest update is the new front end which gets a new and a bold chrome grille along with newly designed headlamps and a new, muscular bumper as well. The fog lamp design along with the housing is new too and offers more presence. Isuzu says that the D-Max V-Cross facelift gets about 20 new updates over the outgoing model. Isuzu has started accepting bookings at all its dealerships as well.

(The cabin of the new D-Max V-Cross facelifts now gets all-black interior along with piano black finish for the dashboard)

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

18.32 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The pickup also gets two new colour options which are Sapphire Blue and Silky Pearl White. The headlamps are now bi-LED and the SUV also gets newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels along with new roof-rails and a new shark-fin antenna. The rear end too gets a new bumper along with newly designed LED tail lamps. The cabin now gets full black treatment on both trims and the 'Z' variant gets perforated leather seats. The dashboard is finished in piano black and there is a new 3D electroluminescent instrument console as well. Plus, now the rear occupants get a USB port for themselves as well. Safety features include seat-belts with pre-tensioner and load limiter, speed sensitive auto door lock, co-driver seat belt reminder, hill start assist and hill descent control.

The new V-Cross continues to get the 2.5-litre diesel engine which pumps out 134 bhp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm at 1800-2800 rpm and is paired to 5-speed gearbox. It gets a four-wheel drive with shift-on-the-fly like before.

