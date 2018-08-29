2019 Indian Scout Range Announced In The US

Indian Motorcycle has announced the company's 2019 Scout line-up in the US, with new paint options on the Scout Sixty, Scout and Scout Bobber. Mechanically, the bikes remain the same as the outgoing model, but key feature upgrades for 2019 include an expanded ABS offering and a new USB charging port on Scout and Scout Bobber models. The plug, which is located near the instrument cluster, will allow riders to keep phones charged on long trips without having to install a separate aftermarket charge port.

(For 2019, the Indian Scout family gets new colours and a USB charging port on all models)

Mechanically, not much has changed on the 2019 Indian Scout models. The Scout range is powered by the same 1,133 cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine which puts out 94 bhp of power and 97 Nm of peak torque at 5,700 rpm. The suspension remains the same, with a telescopic 120 mm cartridge type fork at the front on the Scout with 76 mm dual shocks at the rear. The Scout Bobber though has a lowered rear suspension with 50 mm shocks, and the Scout Sixty has a smaller 999 cc, V-twin engine, with 77 bhp and 88 Nm of peak torque arriving at 5,000 rpm.

(Mechanically, there are no changes on the 2019 Indian Scout family of bikes)

The ABS is standard for all non-black 2019 model, but they are optional on the black models. In India, the entire Scout range on offer comes with standard ABS, and the 2019 Scout range is expected to be introduced in a couple of months from now. Indian Motorcycle also offers a full range of Scout touring accessories, including saddlebags, passenger seats and windscreens and a full line of Scout performance accessories, including shocks, slip-on exhausts, and air intake. Indian Motorcycle is also offering a USB charging port kit, which existing Scout owners can add as an accessory to their bikes.

