2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite Revealed

The super luxurious Indian Roadmaster Elite has been revealed for the 2019 model year bearing a new paint a scheme, 24-karat gold badging, and a host of new features.

Polaris-owned American bike maker Indian Motorcycles has revealed the 2019 Roadmaster Elite. Much like last year's model, the 2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite gets the super luxurious treatment in its appearance and is limited to just 200 units globally. For the 2019 model year, the Roadmaster Elite gets a new red and black paint scheme, as against the blue and black (Wildfire Red Candy over Black Crystal) paint scheme seen on the 2018 version, and comes with 24-karat gold badging that remains a standout feature on the cruiser. The 2018 Indian Roadmaster Elite did make its way to India and based on the customer demand, we could see the 2019 version arriving as well later this year.

The 2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite continues to use the 1811 cc V-Twin motor

41.3 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
In terms of features, the 2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite gets all the bells and whistles from the standard version uniform the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with auto adjustable volume control. The system offers Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to connect your smartphone with the bike and provides access to navigation as well as radio. For the 2019 model, Indian Motorcycles has upgraded the audio system on the Roadmaster Elite with a 600-watt unit, 300 watts more than the current model. Other features include leather passenger armrests, billet aluminium floorboards and aluminium mirrors. The Roadmaster Elite is also equipped with full LED lighting, heated handgrips, keyless ignition, a power windshield, weatherproof remote-locking saddlebags and more.

The 2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite continues to draw power from the 1811 cc 'Thunder Stroke 111' V-Twin engine that belts out 151 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The twin-pot motor also comes with cylinder deactivation technology that shuts down the rear cylinder when the ambient temperature exceeds 15 degrees Celsius with the bike at a standstill. The lower section has also been redesigned on direct heat away from the riders.

The Roadmaster Elite boasts of a 600-watt audio system and a new paint scheme

The 2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite can be had with optional performance accessories including high flow air intake, performance cams and Stage 1 exhaust. The bike gets three riding modes as standard - Tour, Standard and Sport. The 2018 Roadmaster Elite was priced around ₹ 50 lakh (ex-showroom), and you can expect the 2019 edition to sport a similar price tag. The cruiser takes on the Harley-Davidson CVO Limited, Honda Gold Wing and the likes in this space.

