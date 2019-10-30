The 2019 Hyundai i20 Active has been updated with more safety features to comply with new norms

Hyundai Motor India has silently updated the i20 Active for the 2019 model year and the model is available in the market with prices starting at ₹ 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2019 Hyundai i20 Active is listed on the automaker's website and is offered in three variants - S, SX and the SX dual-tone, and is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The new prices see a marginal increase of about ₹ 2000 over the older i20 Active and the model gets new safety systems to meet the now mandatory safety norms including reverse parking sensors, reverse camera, speed alert system, driver and passenger seatbelt reminder and more, as part of the standard kit.

Also Read: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India; To Come With Rear Disc Brakes

Hyundai i20 Active 8.84 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2019 Hyundai i20 Active gets a 7-inch touchscreen display, wireless charging and more

Visually though, the 2019 Hyundai i20 Active continues to sport the same design language and comes loaded on the feature front complete with projector lens headlamps with LED DRLs and cornering lamps, fog lamps, LED taillights, shark-fin antenna, rugged plastic body cladding and diamond-cut alloy wheels on the top variants. The car also gets a faux skid plate on the front and rear bumper, along with roof rails.

Inside, the revised Hyundai i20 Active gets the same layout as the older model, but with funky finishing on the air vent bezels and contrast finished seats. Based on the top variants, the car is loaded on the feature front and comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, keyless entry, auto climate control, rear AC vents, wireless charging and more.

There are no exterior changes on the 2019 Hyundai i20 Active

Power on the 2019 Hyundai i20 Active comes from the 1.2-litre petrol motor that develops 82 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There's also the 1.4-litre diesel with 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The diesel version though is only available in the range-topping SX trim on the hatchback-crossover.

While the update will help keep the i20 Active fresh in the coming months, Hyundai is developing the new generation i20 that is expected to make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and will come with several segment-first features. This could include an all-digital instrument console along with rear disc brakes making a comeback to the B-segment hatchback.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.