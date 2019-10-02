2019 Hyundai Elantra: Price Expectation

Hyundai is all set to launch the facelift of the Elantra in India and it's already given us a peek into what it will look like. The photos reveal that the new Hyundai Elantra facelift will get a new hexagonal grille along with redesigned, triangular shaped headlamp cluster with LED lamps and LED daytime running lights as well. The tail-lamps are new too and have been re-designed in order to sit well with the theme of the overall design. The alloy wheels have been redesigned too and the car definitely looks much sharper with the new creases along the profile and on the bonnet as well.

In fact, the company has gone ahead and also revealed that the Elantra will be a connected car. Yes! It will come with the Bluelink technology. It will come with 34 Hyundai Blue Link features, out of which 10 features are exclusively India specific. In addition to that, Hyundai has also confirmed that the upcoming Elantra will be equipped with a BS6 compliant petrol engine.

The car will also offer a bunch of remote access features like - remote engine on/off, remote climate control, along with remote door lock/unlock, horn honk & light, vehicle status and find my car function. Plus, the system also offers to Share My Car feature which allows the car owner (Primary user) to share the Blue Link services with his/her family/friends (Secondary user). Blue Link registered secondary user can use the Blue Link services of Primary user's car from his mobile app.

Given the big update to the feature list and also the BS6 engine, expect prices of the Elantra facelift to be higher than what they currently are. We expect the 2019 Elantra to be priced at around ₹ 14.5 lakh and yes, since only the petrol will be available for now, this will be very competitive pricing

