The 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift has been officially launched in India, priced at ₹ 15.89 lakh to ₹ 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Equipped with the company's Hyundai Blue Link connected car technology, the updated Elantra has now become the country's first fully connected and Hi-Tech Premium Sedan. In addition to that, the 2019 Hyundai Elantra now also comes with a Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant petrol engine as well, offered in both manual and automatic option. The car comes in four variants - S, SX, SX AT, SX(O) AT.

Commenting on the launch of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "The New 2019 Elantra is India's First Connected and Hi-Tech Premium Sedan offering all-round excellence and great experience. The New 2019 Elantra is powered with BS-VI petrol engine delivering Unmatched Performance. An epitome of finesse, The New 2019 Hyundai Elantra will create a new benchmark in the Indian Premium Sedan segment and once again supersede all customers' expectations."

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra comes with a sharper exterior with a considerably updated face and new alloys

Based on the company's Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design, visually, the 2019 Elantra now looks a lot sharper with its updated face. Upfront, the car comes with a revised cascading grille, sharper LED Quad projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and revised bumper, more sculpted lines and new triangular foglamps. While the profile looks widely similar to the outgoing model, the car also gets new 16-inch alloys, and chrome door handles with pocket light. The car also comes with a set of new sharper-looking rear combination taillamps, a more pronounced boot lid with the Elantra logo positioned at the centre below the Hyundai badge, and a revised rear bumper with new black elements adding a bit of contrast. The 2019 Hyundai Elantra is available in 5 exterior colours including - Marina Blue, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black and Fiery Red.

The rear section of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra also gets a comprehensive update with new taillamps and bumper

The cabin too comes with considerable updated, including a new dual-tone black beige interior instead of the previous all-black treatment. The dashboard design, however, looks a bit identical to the current model, albeit with a few tweaks and a new steering wheel, and new design for the air-con vents, featuring silver accents, and new beige leather upholstery. The New Instrument cluster with coloured Multi-Information Display enhances the overall sense of style of this ultra-rich machine. Features include - wireless charger, ventilated front seats, Infinity sound system with door speakers, centre speaker, tweeters, amplifier, sub-woofer, cruise control, 10 way adjustable power driver seat with electric lumbar support, dual-zone FATC with cluster ionizer, rear AC vents, electric sunroof, aluminium scuff plates, and aluminium pedals.

The Hyundai Elantra now gets a dual-tone black-beige interior with slightly revised dashboard, and new steering wheel

On the safety front, the car gets, ABS with EBD, Six Airbags and Rear Parking Sensors as standard, along with optional bits like - front parking sensors, Hill assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and vehicle stability management. The Inside Rear View Mirror comes with telematics switches (SOS, RSA & Blue Link) and the car also gets rear defogger with timer and auto front defogger, headlamp escort function, and speed alert system. As for the Hyundai Blue Link system, it offers connectivity features across a wide range of spectrum like - safety, security, remote access, vehicle relationship management, location-based services, alert services, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). So it gets features like remote access, Geo-fencing, SOS/emergency assistance and more, and you can know all about them here. The latter, of course, is part of the car's state-of-the-art server based Voice Recognition technology that has the ability of Interactive voice recognition with Indian English Support and natural language understanding.

Hyundai Elantra gets Blue Link Connected Car tech with features like remote access, Geo-fencing, SOS/emergency assistance and more

Under the hood, the car comes with only one petrol engine on offer, which, as we mentioned, is a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre unit. The 1,999 cc, the four-cylinder motor is tuned to churn out about 150 bhp at 6,200 rpm and develops a peak torque of 192 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter, and both offer an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 14.60 kmpl.

