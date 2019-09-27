2019 Hyundai Elantra Features Revealed; Gets Connected Car Tech And BS6 Petrol Engine

Just days after revealing the 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift, the carmaker has now released the features and specifications of the car. Slated to be launched on October 3, the updated 2019 Elantra sedan will come with Hyundai's new Blue Link connected car technology, making it the country's first fully connected executive sedan. The car will come with 34 Hyundai Blue Link features, out of which 10 features are exclusively India specific. In addition to that, Hyundai has also confirmed that the upcoming Elantra will be equipped with a Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant petrol engine. However, the engine specifications haven't been announced yet.

Also Read: 2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open

Hyundai Elantra 16.55 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Talking about the upcoming Hyundai Elantra, Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "Hyundai is a Young, Dynamic and Technology-Driven Brand committed to provide Happy Life to its customers. The seamless connectivity, especially on the move, is an essential part of creating Quality Time and Ease of Space. I am Happy to share that the new 2019 ELANTRA will be India's First Smart Connected Premium Executive Sedan equipped with the Hyundai Global Blue Link Technology with the most practical, concrete and convenient features for India."

The upcoming Hyundai Elantra will come with a BS6 compliant petrol engine

2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Spotted Testing Again In India

The Hyundai Blue Link system, which was first introduced with the Hyundai Venue, offers connectivity features across a wide range of spectrum like - safety, security, remote access, vehicle relationship management, location-based services, alert services, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The latter, of course, is part of the car's state-of-the-art server based Voice Recognition technology that has the ability of Interactive voice recognition with Indian English Support and natural language understanding.

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift gets features like remote access, Geo-fencing, SOS/emergency assistance and more

In terms of safety and security, the system offers features like - auto crash notification, SOS/emergency assistance, roadside assistance, panic notification, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), stolen vehicle tracking and notification, and even stolen vehicle immobilization. The car will also offer a bunch of remote access features like - remote engine on/off, remote climate control, along with remote door lock/unlock, horn honk & light, vehicle status and find my car function. Plus, the system also offers to Share My Car feature which allows the car owner (Primary user) to share the Blue Link services with his/her family/friends (Secondary user). Blue Link registered secondary user can use the Blue Link services of Primary user's car from his mobile app.

The Blue Link system also offers features like - auto and manual Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC) checks, which will inform the owner regarding any malfunction with the engine, gearbox, or airbag, brake system, steering system, powertrain. The system also gives information about driving information/behaviour, maintenance alert, monthly health report. You'll also get location-based services like - live traffic information, share the destination, live car tracking, and live car location sharing. The car also gets geo-fence alert, speed alert, valet alert, idle alert, and time fencing alert.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.