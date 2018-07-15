2019 Husqvarna FS450 Supermoto Revealed

Husqvarna, the Swedish motorcycle manufacturer has taken the wraps off the 2019 FS450 Supermoto. The FS450 is based on Husqvarna's FC450, which is a proper motocross motorcycle. The 2019 FS450 gets a bunch of updates. To begin with, the sub-frame is all new and is made of carbon fibre. It is 220 grams lighter than the previous unit and is now painted blue. Also, the bike gets a new cylinder head, which again is lighter than the previous one. The bike now weighs half a kilogram less than the outgoing model. The electronics too have been updated to include launch control and traction control as standard. The 450 cc engine now gets paired to a new 5-speed gearbox as well. The peak power output remains the same as earlier at 63 bhp.

(The 2019 Husqvarna FS450 get a 450 cc engine making 63 bhp) (The 2019 Husqvarna FS450 get a 450 cc engine making 63 bhp)

Other additions include a new piston and valve for the rear shock absorber along with redesigned bodywork, new throttle cable routing which offers easier maintenance, an updated cooling system with a new centre tube, a more compact silencer and the length of the chain adjustment slot has been increased by 5 mm. The dry weight of the 2019 Husqvarna FS450 is 103 kg. Husqvarna has been updating the FS450 regularly. In 2016, the bike lost a substantial amount of weight and in 2017 it got a slipper clutch as standard along with new map switch controls.

Advertisement

While we would love to see Supermoto bikes coming to India, there really isn't a market or demand for such bikes. Perhaps the only Supermoto that is sold in India currently is the Ducati Hypermotard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.