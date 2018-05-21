2019 Husqvarna Enduro Line-Up Announced

Husqvarna has announced details of the 2019 off-road and dual-sport bikes featuring several upgrades across the range, just like the sister brand KTM off-road range announced a few days ago. All motorcycles feature suspension changes and upgraded batteries as well advanced engine management systems. The fuel-injected two-stroke TE 250i and TE 300i models get a new 39 mm throttle body. Also new are the WP Xplor 48 fork and WP shock on the motorcycles. All bikes feature electric start with a new lithium ion battery, and the TE 150 also features a kickstarter.

2019 Husqvarna TE 150

The TE 250i and TE 300i are fuel-injected while the TE 150 remains carburetted. All four stroke enduro bikes get standard traction control and electric starters. The engine management system on the TE 250i and TE 300i features an electronic control unit (ECU) that is responsible for a number of functions. Determining the ignition timing and amount of fuel and oil injected, the EMS also receives information from the throttle position sensor, ambient air and intake pressure sensors as well as crankcase pressure and water temperature sensors to automatically adjust them according to temperature and altitude compensation.

2019 Husqvarna TE 300i

All 2019 models feature a standard map switch fitted to the handlebar. The map switch help change the ignition timing from standard to retarded on the two-stroke models, to be used in low traction conditions. For the four-stroke models, the map switch also activates a traction control feature, which analyses throttle input from the rider and the rpm levels. If the rpm increases too quickly, the ECU will register a loss of grip and reduce the amount of power to the rear wheel for maximum traction. Updates for model year 2019 also include the new diaphragm steel clutch on the TX 125 and the TE 150, with a new clutch cover with improved wear resistance on all models.

The 2019 Husqvarna range will be available on sale in Europe from May onwards, but these enduro bikes will not be sold in India. Husqvarna will be formally launched in India in 2020, with two models initially, the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401, which will share the KTM 390 Duke's engine and will be manufactured in India.

